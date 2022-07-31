Few folks could think of First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Greene County without also thinking of Scott S. O’Neil.
In fact, to many in the community, Scott O’Neil was First Federal.
One of the longest-serving Presidents in First Federal’s nearly 100- year history, O’Neil died July 6 in Waynesburg. He was 78.
At his July 11 funeral, O’Neil was eulogized as a community-minded man who truly embodied First Federal’s slogan.
“Scott epitomized the character of First Federal for the community,” said John E. Mariner, who served as First Federal’s President/CEO after O’Neil’s term of 1991-2008. “The motto we have, ‘The People You Know, The People You Can Trust’ – that was Scott.”
At the time of his death, O’Neil served as Director Emeritus on First Federal’s Board of Directors. He officially retired from active service on the Board in 2017, capping a career of nearly 50 years as an employee, officer and director at the Association.
Born in Point Marion on July 23, 1943, O’Neil graduated from Albert Gallatin High School in 1961. He then entered the U.S. Army, serving as a Combat Engineer from 1965-1967, and spending a one-year tour in Vietnam.
Returning to Waynesburg, O’Neil received a bachelor’s degree from Waynesburg College in 1969. That August, he began working at First Federal as a mortgage loan officer at the Uniontown location.
Throughout the ensuing decades, O’Neil worked his way through the ranks of the Association, later becoming Vice President and Executive Vice President.
In December 1990, O’Neil was first appointed to the First Federal Board of Directors, then was named President/CEO in January 1991.
In February 2006, O’Neil became Chairman of the Board upon the retirement of his immediate predecessor, the late James L. Brewer.
After 39 years of service to the Association, and 17 years as President/ CEO, O’Neil retired as an employee in July 2008. He continued to serve as Chairman of the Board until stepping down from that position in March 2017 after 11 years.
“I had the opportunity to spend 37 of his 39 years with him, and from 1971 until his retirement, I had him as a mentor,” said Mariner, who also succeeded O’Neil as Chairman of the Board. “What I take from his legacy was his heart. He had a love for First Federal, and all that he did was for the benefit of First Federal. You may not have agreed with the decision, but you could trust that he made that decision for the benefit of First Federal.”
O’Neil’s tenure overlapped with an era of many changes and growth for First Federal, from opening new locations in Washington County and renovating existing offices, to embracing technological advancements in the banking industry. When he was first hired in 1969, First Federal had two offices and assets of $61 million.
More than 50 years later, First Federal maintains nine offices across the region and assets stand at more than $1 billion.
“First Federal was lucky that Mr. O’Neil shared his life with us,” said Judi Goodwin Tanner, First Federal’s President/CEO from 2012-2020. “Scott was not only a mentor but a great friend. He was very communityoriented and loyal to his family and friends. The world seems smaller that he is no longer among us, but he will live on in our memories and our hearts.”
Current First Federal President/CEO Charles W. Trump, Jr., began his career at the Association with a personal offer from O’Neil to interview for an open position. That interview with O’Neil took place in the president’s office, the same spot Trump would occupy more than 20 years later when he himself became President.
“Scott was a passionate steward of the Association and will be forever etched in its evolution, success and history,” Trump said. “Personally, Scott is to be credited for my entry into the world of banking and had a very meaningful and powerful impact on my professional career and my path to leadership here at First Federal.”
In the regional banking world, O’Neil had served as a director of the Pennsylvania Association of Community Bankers and the Western Pennsylvania League of Financial Institutions, for which he was President from 1991-1992. He was elected and inducted into the PACB “Hall of Fame” in 2009.
“He was an active member of PACB and was known and highly regarded by many bankers across the Commonwealth and region,” noted Kevin L. Shivers, President and CEO of PACB.
O’Neil also belonged to the American Community Bankers and the Independent Community Bankers of America.
Locally, O’Neil was active in the Fairchance Exchange Club, Fayette County Baseball League, Little League, Pony League Baseball, Waynesburg Elks, Waynesburg Moose, Waynesburg Prosperous & Beautiful and Waynesburg Wrestling Association. He also loved hunting, fishing and golfing in his spare time.
O’Neil is survived by his wife, the former Peggy Williams, whom he married in 1967 after meeting at Waynesburg College.
The couple had two sons and two grandsons – Patrick and wife Richelle of Texas, and Michael, wife Tierza and sons Seamus and Colin of Venetia, Pa.
Memorial contributions in honor of Scott S. O’Neil can be made to the Humane Society of Greene County in Waynesburg or the American Heart Association in Pittsburgh.
