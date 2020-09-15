Take a moment to imagine your perfect vision for the future. How do you make sure you are financially prepared so you can enjoy those dreams tomorrow? You never want to look back and say I wish I would have planned better, or I wish I would have known.
“Maybe you’re thinking about buying a new car,” says Tim Miller, Accredited Investment Fiduciary® and Regional Director of the Benchmark Financial Network. “But how is that going to affect your retirement and financial preparedness for the future?”
Tim and his business partner Stephanie Hunter, Accredited Investment Fiduciary® and Financial Advisor at the Benchmark Financial Network, stress the importance of planning for your future now, so you know exactly what you may need to live your life the way you envision.
They call this the BenchMark Process. “It’s about pulling your finances and what your life is really about together to create a road map for your future,” Stephanie explains.
With 20+ years of experience, Stephanie has seen it all. Her passion for financial planning comes from ensuring her clients have a secure future. “A person’s financial situation and their personal life go hand-in-hand, and I love working with them to make sure they are prepared for whatever comes their way,” she remarks.
Tim and Stephanie use the BenchMark Process to help ensure their clients can enjoy their retirement without financial stress while also planning for the unexpected. “You may be thinking of investing in some type of long-term care insurance, and you may be worried about how that will affect your family and your retirement,” Tim states, “that’s where a financial advisor and the BenchMark process comes in.”
“We create a budget for everything you need to run your household, plus what you need for fun, and then we factor in the costs of the unexpected. That’s where long-term care insurance or a plan like Envisage really starts to make sense,” says Stephanie.
“You may see a plan like Envisage as an expense you can’t afford. In reality, it becomes an asset. Somewhere in the future, you’re likely to need care services of some kind. We can model out those expenses to show how investing now in a program like Envisage can pay dividends in the future,” says Tim.
Tim and Stephanie both agree that creating a financial plan for your future starts with a complete understanding of your goals, what it will take to reach them and what you can do to mitigate any risks that might prevent you from reaching them.
“With the Benchmark Process, we can help you determine whether you’re going to outlive your money and if long-term care insurance or a program like Envisage can help ensure you will have enough money to the very end.”
