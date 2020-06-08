Have you been asking yourself, “What Happens Now?” when it comes to your long-term planning and investment strategy now that the initial COVID-19 pandemic panic has started to lessen? If you’re nearing age 60 or older, there’s a good chance that with the recent market downturn, you are deeply concerned about your retirement and financial plans during these unprecedented times.
“People have made life-changing mistakes because of the panic and emotions,” says Bob Bruce, Founder and CEO of Integrity Wealth Consulting and Emmy award winning television journalist for 36 years. He continues, “I’ve seen it before from covering so many big stories, and I’ve seen it time and time again now, we can’t control our emotions.”
From covering the aftermath of 9/11 or the Oklahoma City bombing as a news reporter, to working with individuals on their financial goals, Bruce has seen this type of emotional response before when it comes to the correlation between major events and individual investments. He knows that during times like these, we all feel fear and greed, which are two emotions that can drive someone to make major mistakes when it comes to their long-term plan.
Instead of making a hasty decision, now is the perfect time to reevaluate your goals and your feelings about risk. Bruce recognizes that during any crisis there are both near-term and long-term opportunities – but the question is how can or should you take advantage of them to prevent yourself from being dragged up and down while making a solid financial plan?
When asked what he would recommend for people do to right now, Bruce responded with, “you could do 150 things financially during COVID-19, but the number one important thing that people tend to forget is that they shouldn’t react out of fear.” He continues with, “What really made this worse is that we had a 10-year bull-market where everybody thought you could make money; it was a piece of cake. All of a sudden, this pandemic hits and people make the big mistake of selling out in fear. Now they don’t know when to get back in.”
Bruce concluded by saying, “when you’re questioning if you should sell or not sell, you really should seek out a professional’s help to look through your specific situation in detail.”
