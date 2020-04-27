During this time of social distancing due to the novel coronavirus COVID-19, one of the most important things you can do is focus on your overall wellness. This includes your social needs, emotional wellbeing, physical activity level and your ability to stay involved in causes that keep you spiritually grounded. So where do you start when it comes to staying well? Here are a few easy-to-access resources and tips for how you can ensure all of your wellness needs are being met.
1) Social Wellness
Staying socially well could mean giving a family member or friend a call every day to stay engaged. And now, there are more ways than ever to connect virtually with your loved ones. If you’re unsure how, give this technology overview a read to help you navigate all of your options. There are also other online ways to remain social such as joining a virtual book club on GoodReads or finding a Facebook group filled with others who have interests similar to yours.
2) Emotional Wellness
Meeting your emotional and mental wellness needs is very important right now. This could mean finding new forms of mental stimulation like taking a course on Coursera, LinkedIn, MasterClass and others to learn something new or getting in touch with your artistic side with YouTube tutorials or Bob Ross’s The Joy of Painting. You might also consider reaching out to a mental health professional if you feel comfortable doing so.
3) Physical Wellness
Getting up and getting moving should be one of your top priorities right now! While you may choose to go for a walk or bike ride outside (while paying attention to social distancing guidelines), there are tons of great resources offered online to get active inside like Yoga with Adriene on YouTube and Planet Fitness’s free daily workouts on Facebook.
4) Spiritual Wellness
You might be surprised at how many opportunities there are online to help you lift your spirits. If religion is how you stay spiritual, many places of worship are offering streaming services through social media channels and websites. If joining a cause and helping others is how you stay spiritual, check out what your favorite charities or foundations need help with through their websites. Or, if connecting with art and nature are what keep you grounded, here are a few resources like virtual museum and National Parks tours to check out.
Focusing on maintaining your wellness in the social, emotional, physical and spiritual areas of your life can help to make social distancing easier. Take everything one day at a time, and, above all, just keep doing the things you love as much as possible to stay well as we work together to flatten the curve.
