If you’re 65 or older, selecting the right insurance plan is more important than ever before. As the coronavirus pandemic continues, Americans eligible for Medicare enrollment or their annual Medicare enrollment review should take a proactive approach with their health. The annual open enrollment period runs Oct. 15 – Dec. 7.
Enrollees can expect changes this year as many plans have adjusted benefits and formularies due to the pandemic. At CSC Insurance Options in Rostraver, advisors stand ready to guide clients through these changes and help them select the best plan option to meet their needs.
“Medicare already covers its enrollees for much of what they might need if they contract the virus and become seriously ill,” Tom Svrcek, president of CSC Insurance Options, said. “And it has expanded some services and loosened some rules in response to the crisis. Enrollees can expect changes in the future.”
In response to these changes, the independent insurance agency has emerged as a leader. They are taking measures and implemented policies – like virtual or at home meetings – to ensure their clients safety, while still providing the highest level of customer service.
“The key to any success is hard work. We go beyond what customers expect and work hard to help,” Svrcek said. “We care about our employees, clients and our community. We try to offer an expectational client experience each and every time.”
They’ve also made the enrollment process easier.
“We have a software program that allows beneficiaries the ability to research plans on their own. They can even enroll in Medicare plans on their own remotely with email and text signatures. It’s easy,” Svrcek said.
Today, CSC Insurance Options is one of the western Pennsylvania’s largest family-owned and operated agencies.
“We believe that our clients’ financial security and quality of life deserves the utmost dedication, expert advice and personal attention from a trusted partner,” Svrcek said. “That’s why we’re dedicated to helping clients make smart decisions – protecting them from the unexpected and planning for the predictable.”
As one of the fastest-growing independent agencies in the Mon Valley, CSC Insurance Options continues to exemplify the same values Svrcek started the agency with in 1982. With over 35 licensed agents, CSC Insurance Options provides personalized service and care.
“There is no one customer alike and no one company that can do it all. That’s why options are so important,” Svrcek said. “We represent over 20 national carriers. That gives us the ability to help no matter what the circumstances are. To make sure they have the protection they need and at a price they can afford.”
CSC Insurance Options offers personal insurance, business insurance and employee benefits. To learn more about CSC Insurance Options and the coverage they offer, visit cscinsurance.com.
Sponsored content brought to you by CSC Insurance Options.