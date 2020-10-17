The annual Medicare open enrollment period runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7, 2020. Whether you’re new to Medicare, getting ready to turn 65, preparing to retire or preparing for your annual Medicare enrollment review, you’ll need to make important decisions about your health care coverage.
The A,B,Cs of Medicare
Medicare is broken into four parts: A, B, C and D. Part A covers hospital stays and inpatient care. This benefit comes directly from the government or by enrolling into a Medicare Advantage plan.
Part B covers doctor visits, outpatient surgery, labs and medical equipment. This benefits also comes directly from the government or by enrolling on a Medicare Advantage plan.
Part C, which is also known as Medicare Advantage, is privatized Medicare. This means that it is offered by health insurance companies and combines options you would receive in Part A and Part B with added benefits like prescription coverage, dental, vision and wellness perks.
Part D covers prescription drugs and is only offered by private insurance companies either through Medicare Advantage plans that include prescription drug coverage or prescription drug plans that offer Part D coverage on its own.
Original Medicare v. Medicare Advantage
If you’re deciding between Original Medicare and Medicare Advantage there are some key points to keep in mind. Medicare plans only include hospital and medical insurance, so if you need prescription drug coverage, you’ll need to purchase a separate Part D plan. Medicare Advantage plans usually combine all Part A and Part B services with Part D prescription drug coverage.
With an Original Medicare plan, you can visit any doctor that accepts Medicare. Medicare Advantage plans require you to visit a doctor or facility in their network. When in doubt, ask your doctor what Medicare Advantage plans they accept.
Other points to keep in mind are supplemental benefits. Some Medicare Advantage plans include dental, vision and hearing, as well as perks like gym memberships and home delivery for prescriptions. CSC Insurance Options can help you easily compare these differences and more.
How Covid-19 is affecting Medicare
