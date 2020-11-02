As one of the largest family-owned and operated independent insurance agencies in Western Pennsylvania, CSC Insurance Options prides itself on the quality of service they provide their clients.
“When it comes down to it, what separates us from our competitors is the service we provide,” CSC Insurance Options’ CEO, Tom Svrcek, said. “When it comes to our competitors, after the sale is made, you have to call some 1-800 number somewhere for service. We pride ourselves on having the most knowledgeable and passionate people around. The people are what really makes us different.”
Started in 1982, the Rostraver insurance agency has grown in leaps and bounds. Until the early 2000s, CSC Insurance Options had multiple locations throughout the Mon Valley. They combined in 2002 when the current location was built.
“When we started, we started with two people,” Svrcek said. “Now we have 35 agents and offer access to 40 well-known and reputable insurance carriers. We’re a one-stop shop for everything insurance related.”
Because of their vast options, they are uniquely positioned to help their clients.
“Another reason we are different from other carriers is that we don’t simply offer one product or one option,” Svrcek said. “Everyone’s history is different, and our products allow us to serve a larger group of people.”
CSC Insurance Options offers personal insurance, business insurance and employee benefits. They also offer Medicare insurance and stand ready to help clients select the best plan option to meet their needs during the annual open enrollment period. The 2020 Medicare open enrollment period runs Oct.15 through Dec.7.
The agency is managed by Svrcek’s daughter and CSC Insurance Options’ President, Kristen Cron. She attributes the agency continued success and growth to her father.
“I’ve been shadowing him for almost 10 years,” she said. “I’ve watched how he’s built relationships, and I’ve learned a great deal.”
In addition to providing a higher level of service, CSC Insurance Options is a proud community sponsor. Recently, they donated roughly $18,000 to Saint Sebastian Regional School of Belle Vernon and Madonna School in Monongahela through Pennsylvania’s Educational Improvement Tax Credit Program.
The EITC program makes scholarships available to children and families across Pennsylvania. The contributions provide local Mon Valley children with need a chance at a quality education that includes lessons in faith and service.
“We donate to a lot of community organizations, especially those that focus on education and in the areas were funding has been cut like the arts,” Svrcek said. “We try to fill in any holes where curriculum have suffered. We’ve been very fortunate and we want to give back.”
To learn more about CSC Insurance Options and the coverage they offer, visit cscinsurance.com or call 724-929-2300.
Sponsored content brought to you by CSC Insurance Options.