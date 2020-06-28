Over the past few months, Americans have seen unprecedented changes in the way we work and the manner in which we work. A complete lockdown of our economy was induced by the COVID-19 pandemic and civil rights protests in cities large and small are ongoing across the country. The ramifications of these occurrences have resulted in changes in insurance needs and exposure to loss. Fortunately, the insurance industry is uniquely qualified to respond.
While Americans still face a great deal of uncertainty, your local insurance company and agents stand ready to help.
Insurance companies across the country are doing their best to assist both businesses and individuals navigate claims resulting from these uncertain times. Exchange Underwriters, a subsidiary of Community Bank and a full-service independent insurance agency located at 2111 N. Franklin Rd. in Washington, Pa., offers insights on the leading claims and ways individuals or businesses can mitigate these risks.
Insurance companies’ response to the COVID-19 economic slowdown:
Experts estimate the total insurance losses from the COVID-19 pandemic total in excess of $15 billion nationwide. With stay-at-home orders in affect and many businesses closed, Americans spent significantly less time behind the wheel. With less people on the road, there were less accidents and coincidently, less insurance claims. In an effort to provide relief to cash-strapped customers and to reflect fewer insurance claims, almost all of the personal auto insurance companies have provided a premium refund over the course of the last three months. To offer further assistance, insurance companies provided flexible and extended billing options to their customers. You should contact your current auto insurance company to find out your specific benefits and billing options.
How insurance companies are handling business interruption claims:
Unfortunately, business interruption insurance generally will not apply for COVID-19 claims due to the government mandated shutdown. While the coverage trigger is a direct physical loss to the insured business, insurance companies still recommended filing a claim. This will protect your rights of recovery if insurance companies are compelled to pay these claims in the future. Please contact your insurance company to determine your specific coverages and for advice on how you should proceed.
How insurance companies are handling cyber liability:
Cyber liability remains the fastest growing area of insurance claims, business owners with staff working remotely should consider ways to mitigate the risks. Employees working from home on laptops provide hackers with ample opportunity to access private information. Employee training is vital and should include examples of popular scams and hacks. Home laptops should have all software updated, including an anti-virus program. At minimum, businesses should use a VPN (virtual private network). Home wireless networks should be secured and password protected. All passwords for access to a company’s computer system should be updated and changed with greater frequency. It is recommended that businesses provide employees with company issued equipment which is only used for work and remains separate from personal laptops or PCs. Businesses should consult with an IT advisor for the best solution for your individual needs.
Is this damage covered?:
With the current social unrest, a review of your current coverage with your agent or company would be wise. The vast majority of insurance policies issued today, both business and personal, will provide coverage for riot, civil commotion and vandalism for both the actual property damage and the resulting business interruption (if applicable). Any coverage available would be subject to the applicable policy deductible, usually in the $1,000 range for damage to property and 48-72 hours for business interruption coverage. Broken glass is generally covered as part of the building coverage.
Remember that each claim is considered based on the individual circumstances and facts of the claim. A discussion with your trusted insurance advisor is recommended to get you safely through our current unique, unsettled and changing times.
