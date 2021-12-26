It’s essential to be proactive and keep your credit card information safe year-round to avoid identity theft.
While safeguarding your credit cards often comes down to common sense, fraudsters are always searching for passwords and Personal Identification Numbers (PINs). If fraudsters successfully gain your personal information, it can be quite costly, according to Community Bank’s Senior Vice President and Chief Operations Officer, Jennifer George.
“If consumers don’t report fraudulent activity quickly, they could be liable,” George said. “That means they could suffer permanent or temporary financial loss.”
George and Community Bank have gathered a list of tips to help consumers safeguard their credit card information and shop with confidence.
Practice credit card protection from the start
As soon as you get a new card, be sure to sign the back, George said. This protects you if your card is lost or stolen. Also, be sure to turn on suspicious activity alerts and choose a strong password that is unique to each account. If your account requires a PIN, don’t choose a combination that is personal to you, like your birthday or digits from your Social Security number.
Keep your account number private
Don’t let anyone see your card while you’re out in public. George said to be selective when giving your account information out over the phone; only offer it when you initiate the call and are speaking with a representative that you trust. Note, a financial institution will not call, text or email you asking for your account information.
Always be suspicious when you receive a communication (email, text, social media message) asking for personal information or to click a suspicious link.
Consider receiving paperless statements and making payments online to remove your sensitive information from the postal system. It’s also a good idea to shred documents with sensitive personal data rather than simply throwing them in the trash.
Keep your information current
Keeping your personal information up-to-date allows your financial institution to easily and quickly contact you in the event of fraud or suspicious activity, George said. Be sure to notify your financial institution if you move or get a new number or email.
Secure your devices and network
If you allow your browser to store your credit card information, you could be vulnerable. To prevent this, consider turning off the autofill function in each browser that you use.
Also, consider using a digital wallet. Digital wallets are payment systems housed on your smartphone that allow you to conduct electronic transactions using your credit cards quickly and securely. Because digital wallets use encryption, tokenization and authentication, they are safer than carrying your credit cards. If you do use a digital wallet, be sure your smartphone is password and fingerprint-protected and that you download an app to make it easier to find your phone in case you lose it.
Protect yourself online
It’s important to always practice basic online and mobile safety. When shopping online, be sure to look for sites with “https” in the web address (the s stands for secure) and the green lock icon. Also, don’t allow your credit card information to be stored on an online shopping site, and don’t shop or conduct financial transactions using public Wi-Fi.
“The number one reason for fraud is that consumers don’t use encrypted emails and secure websites,” George said. “There are a lot of scams out there and consumers need to be certain they aren’t failing victim to a fraudster.”
Check your account often and report fraud right away
Reviewing your recent account activity is fundamental to credit card safety, George said. Most issuers let you set up email or text alerts. If you lose your credit card or suspect fraudulent activity, contact your financial institution or issuer right away. They can block your card and account number preventing additional fraud, and issue you a new card.
George said issuers and financial institutions are required to make consumers aware of the fraud process, but consumers are responsible for understanding the process and acting on it.
“It never hurts to call and ask your issuer about the process,” George said. “Consumers should know what to do and what to expect if they find a fraudulent purchase.”
About Community Bank
Community Bank is a locally-managed, independent bank that offers comprehensive financial services to regional businesses and residents.
Chartered by the United States in 1901 as the First National Bank of Carmichaels, Community Bank has steadily grown over the last 120 years.
Today, Community Bank continues to offer steadfast personal service, coupled with the latest in financial services and technology. With offices in Pennsylvania and West Virginia and with dedicated commercial relationship officers, Community Bank offers old-fashioned relationship banking, notable for its speed, flexibility and common sense.
To learn more about Community Bank and the services and products they offer, visit www.communitybank.tv.
Sponsored content brought to you by Community Bank.