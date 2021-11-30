Giving Tuesday was created in 2012 on the simple idea of encouraging people to do good. Over the years, it’s grown into a yearround global movement that inspires people to give, collaborate and celebrate generosity.
Community Bank has championed the notion of supporting and giving back to the communities they serve, and they’ve built a legacy around their philosophy of ‘neighbors helping neighbors.’
Through their Community Bank Cares program, the financial institution has donated more than $400,000 to charities and nonprofits throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia since 2015.
The program, which allows the bank to bridge important funding to meaningful organizations, continues to prove vital as local nonprofits struggle to navigate the latest effects of the pandemic.
“As we enter this season of giving, please consider donating to your local nonprofits,” Community Bank CEO and President, John H. Montgomery, said. “Many are still struggling as a result of the pandemic and any type of donation will help them provide much needed services to our area.”
Kelly Proudfit, the executive director of the Washington Area Humane Society, said they’ve seen an increase in the number of abused and neglected animals over the course of 2021.
“It’s reflective of what’s going on in the county,” Proudfit said. “We’ve really seen a lot of unusual situations.”
This has put a strain on the privately funded organization as they’ve had to pay for more emergency services.
“These cases take a toll on resources,” Proudfit said. “ They require more staffing, money and volunteers.”
Corporate sponsors, like Community Bank, help bring attention and resources to their cause.
“Every little but helps,” she said.
MaChal Forbes, the executive director of the United Way of Greene County, agreed.
“When we partner with entities like Community Bank, because they are so well respected and known, it instantly gives us a boost in people trusting us and wanting to get involved,” Forbes said. “A huge part of our efforts is getting our message into the community.”
Ed Chess, Jr., the chairman of the board for the Flenniken Public Library, in Carmichaels, said small nonprofits, like the library, are often taken for granted.
“People just assume that we will be OK. They assume we a part of a government program, but that’s not the case,” he said. “Libraries’ survivals are tied to their communities. No donation size is too small.”
He encourages communities to support their local nonprofits through “time and treasury” year-round.
“While 2021 has had a much sunnier outlook compared to 2020, expenses went up and donations went down. We’re are looking for support in any way.”
While monetary donations are important to nonprofits, Proudfit said there are other ways to support your local nonprofits.
“We’re always looking for food, toys and paper for the printer,” she said. “We have a ton of stuff on our wish list. You can purchase items via Amazon or drop off donations at the shelter.”
Forbes said nonprofits make it easy for community members to donate or volunteer their time.
“If you would like to make a donation, you can do so on the website,” she said. “It’s very easy to give and it is greatly appreciated.”
To learn more about Community Bank Cares program, visit www.communitybank.tv.
