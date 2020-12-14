Community Bank’s services go far beyond providing quality financial products to the tristate area. As an integral part of the communities it serves, Community Bank has built a legacy around its philosophy of ‘neighbor helping neighbors.’
Through its Community Bank Cares program, the financial institution has provided important funding to charities and nonprofits throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia.
The program proves vital as the region struggles with the ramifications of COVID-19.
“Our name is Community Bank and the need in the community is stronger now than ever before,” Community Bank CEO and President, John H. Montgomery, said. “We’ve been a part of the area for 120 years, and are proud to serve the people in our communities.”
In the spirit of the season, Community Bank hopes the community will join them in supporting essential nonprofits and charities.
“As we enter this season of giving, please consider donating to your local nonprofits. Many are struggling this year due to the cancellation of their fundraising events, and any amount will help them provide much needed services to our area,” Montgomery said.
As the pandemic continues, more and more vulnerable individuals – both locally and nationally – are turning to charities and nonprofits for relief. Stacey Brodak, vice president of institutional advancement and university relations at Waynesburg University and who also leads the work for the university’s Center for Corporate Responsibility, said area nonprofits are really struggling. The Center for Corporate Responsibility surveyed over 270 nonprofits in Washington and Greene counties to see how they were being impacted by COVID-19.
“We had 83 responses and predominately, fundraising was a top concern,” Brodak said. “Revenue sources have diminished with the cancellation of fundraising events. The situation is dire for nonprofits.”
Ann Hrabik, the executive director of the United Way of Washington County said 2020 has been a challenging year for her organization. As the virus worsens, and the reliance on their programs grows, Hrabik echoes others concerns about funding.
“Our presence in the community is needed more than ever, but we are concerned that there will be a decline in pledges being fulfilled as well as new pledges to fill the void,” Hrabik said. “Though we were able to hold our annual Campaign Kickoff Golf Outing by delaying it to October, funds raised for our Community Impact Fund from this event was significantly less than last year. In addition, other fundraising events that are normally held throughout the calendar year were cancelled.”
The Corner Cupboard Food Bank, Greene County’s only food bank, regularly provides food boxes to 2,000 individuals on a month basis. As the impact of the virus mounts, they’ve seen an influx in calls seeking assistance.
“Our last food order was $21,000,” Candace Webster, the food bank’s executive director, said. “Nonprofits need the help of the community and great partners like Community Bank to keep going.”
Webster said small gestures, like sharing information and educating others, are a great help.
“There’s no contribution too small,” she said. “Simply sharing information is phenomenal.”
While area nonprofits and charities are focused on getting through the upcoming holiday season, they can’t help but think of the long-term impact and need. Partnerships, programs like Community Bank Cares and the support of the community can make all the difference.
“We can’t encourage people enough to donate to area nonprofits so that they can continue to provide important services to clients. Whatever those services may be,” Brodak said.
