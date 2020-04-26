Community Bank was founded in 1901 on the principle of “Neighbor Helping Neighbor.” Now more than ever, Community Bank stands ready to help the individuals and communities they serve.
“Throughout our history, Community Bank has helped our customers safeguard their financial health during periods of crisis and market volatility,” President and Chief Executive Officer, Barron P. “Pat” McCune, Jr., said. “We have endured as an institution by relying on the experience of our leadership team and the dedication of our employees.”
For the last 119 years, Community Bank has weathered impacts from pandemics like the Spanish Flu of 1918, economic downturns like the Great Depression and world wars while providing vital tools and services to help their customers reach and maintain their financial goals.
Now, as the country navigates the COVID-19 pandemic, McCune said Community Bank is doing all it can to help its customers navigate the financial impacts of the virus. Customers and small businesses can take advantage of numerous programs designed to offer relief, like forbearance agreements and deferring payments.
“As we continue to understand and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, our primary focus remains our customers,” McCune said.
Their focus is evident by the steps they’ve taken to protect both employees and customers. While Community Bank remains open to serve the needs of their customers, their branch lobbies are closed to adhere to social distancing guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Lobby access is available by appointment only. The drive-thrus and ATMs remain open.
“While our customers’ safety and health are our priority, we remain open for business and ready to serve your needs,” McCune said.
To further assist elderly and high-risk customers, they’ve designated special drive thru hours 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Monday through Friday to solely assist with their banking needs. Customers can also access their accounts through Community Bank’s online and mobile banking.
Since 2014, the bank has donated over $265,000 to more than 1,500 charities through its Community Bank Cares Program.
If customers need additional assistance with their personal or business financial needs, Community Bank’s bankers are available and committed to providing the high level of service customers have come to expect.
For the latest update on Community Bank’s customer assistance relief program, please visit their COVID-19 page at communitybank.tv or contact your local branch office or customer service at 1-888-223-8099.
“We know these are troubling times,” McCune said. “But we are confident that together, we will persevere as we have done for the past 119 years.”
