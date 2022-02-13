At Community Bank, we take your online banking experience to the next level with e-Statements. These electronic documents replace and improve your paper statements with added convenience and security benefits—which means less worry for you.
“e-Statements are a quicker, more convenient option for our clients,” Community Bank’s Senior EVP, Chief Operations Officer, Jennifer George, said. “They really complete the online banking experience loop. You can pay bills, access your funds and check your statements all at your convenience.”
Immediate Availability
Community Bank’s e-Statements allow you to view your statements as soon as they become available, rather than waiting for them to be printed and mailed. You’re notified via email as soon as they become available.
“We’re really encouraging e-Statement adoption right now because of how slow the postal service is,” George said. “Your latest statement is available quickly, usually within a day or two, and you’re able to save them directly to your desktop.”
Convenient Access
On the go? No problem. With e-Statements, you can access your statements whenever and wherever you want with your laptop, desktop or tablet.
Increased Security
e-Statements help protect your information from being stolen or delivered to the wrong address. Secured by your online login credentials, e-Statements can only be accessed by you.
“Few people realize how much fraud happens at the mailbox,” George said. “If someone happens to pull your bank statement from your mailbox, think of how much information they’ll have. Having your bank statement lay around in your mailbox is dangerous.”
Plus, online banking provides you with a convenient way to review your account activity and detect fraud earlier. If you receive an alert for unusual activity on your account, you can use online banking to confirm transactions as valid or fraudulent.
Eco-friendly
Replacing your multi-page paper statement with an electronic version saves trees and reduces greenhouse gases associated with paper manufacturing, printing and mail transportation.
Less Headache
Never misplace your statements again. Your online account acts as a virtual filing cabinet, so you’ll always know your documents’ exact location.
Reduced Clutter
Give yourself less paperwork to sort through. Electronic delivery means you’ll have less clutter in your mailbox—and shredder.
Your time and resources are valuable. That’s why Community Bank works tirelessly toward making your banking experience as simple and convenient as possible. Switch to e-Statements and put the power of accessing your account statements—anytime, anywhere—right in the palm of your hand.
Simple Sign-Up
New to e-Statements? Sign up via online banking. It’s simple. Just click on Profile then Electronic Statements and follow the directions.
About Community Bank
Community Bank is a locally-managed, independent bank that offers comprehensive financial services to regional businesses and residents. Chartered by the United States in 1901 as the First National Bank of Carmichaels, Community Bank has steadily grown over the last 120 years.
Today, Community Bank continues to offer steadfast personal service, coupled with the latest in financial services and technology. With offices in Pennsylvania and West Virginia, and with dedicated commercial relationship officers, Community Bank offers old fashioned relationship banking, notable for its speed, flexibility and common sense
To learn more about Community Bank and the services and products they offer, visit www.communitybank.tv.
