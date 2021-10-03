Michael Passalacqua is incredibly thankful to Community Bank. The owner of Angelo’s Restaurant, located in Washington, openly acknowledges the vital role the bank played in growing his business.
“Without Community Bank, I would not be where I am today,” Passalacqua said. “It’s not an exaggeration. It’s just the truth.”
Back in 2007, when Passalacqua began making plans to move the restaurant from its long-standing location along West Chestnut Street in Washington, Passalacqua began reaching out to banks that he had established relationships for a loan to build a new location.
“The first place I went to held the mortgage on the old restaurant. I kid you not, they laughed at me. Then I went to the bank that held the restaurant’s checking account. They didn’t even pay attention to me,” he said. “I approached Community Bank and they were immediately easy to talk to. They explained to me that if I could secure 30% of loan in cash, they would fund the rest. So I wrote a business plan, found investors and Community Bank did exactly what they said they would.”
Over the years, Passalacqua has built a close partnership with Community Bank.
“Everything is with Community Bank, including my personal finances,” he said. “I will never go to another bank.”
Years later, when Passalacqua decided he wanted to buy his investors out, he knew exactly where to go to refinance.
“They took a reasonable amount of risk when they helped me refinance,” Passalacqua said. “Nothing of what they did is lost on me. They had faith in Angelo’s.”
Community Bank is dedicated to helping regional small businesses reach their financial goals. They proudly consider their dedicated business team experts in small business banking. Sheila Cowieson, senior vice president market executive at Community Bank, said they work to simplify the loan and banking process for their business clients.
“We try to make the process as painless as possible,” she said. “We aim for a quick turnaround time and keep them up-to-date with the process.”
Knowledge helps to build and sustain the relationships they create with clients, Cowieson said.
“When clients work with someone who knows them, someone who lives it with them day after day, year after year, then we become business partners. We become a part of the business,” she said. “We’re not only working for the bank, but for our business clients as well.”
William and Judith Iams, who own Log Cabin Fence Company in Amity, agree. The couple have partnered with Community Bank for the last 30 years, and Judith said the bank has grown with their needs over the years.
“They offer everything from A to Z,” she said. “They are a one-stop shop.”
Judith said working with Community Bank is “like going home.”
“The people actually know you,” she said. “When I see people out in the grocery store, it’s like seeing a friend. They know me. They recognize me. It’s very personalized service.”
Community Bank is a locallymanaged, independent bank that offers comprehensive financial services to regional businesses and residents. Chartered by the United States in 1901 as the First National Bank of Carmichaels, Community Bank has steadily grown over the last 120 years.
Today, Community Bank continues to offer steadfast personal service, coupled with the latest in financial services and technology. From the sophisticated cash management technology available in their internet banking and sweep account products, to their comprehensive loan services, Community Bank is a refreshing and vibrant financial partner.
Serving the tri-state area, and with dedicated commercial relationship officers, Community Bank offers old fashioned relationship banking, notable for its speed, flexibility and common sense.
Sponsored content brought to you by Community Bank.