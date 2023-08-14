Small businesses are the key driver of economic growth in their communities and Community Bank is committed to the businesses and communities they serve.
With close to 33.2 million small businesses across the United States employing roughly 61 million Americans, small businesses have become the backbone of economic recovery, according to the Small Business Administration.
Given the impact that small businesses have on the broader American economy, it’s critical for them to have a healthy environment to operate. Local financial institutions play a vital role in creating that environment. They work to foster trust and understanding and make getting a loan, managing an account, or receiving financial assistance easier for small business owners.
This is why, over a year ago, Community Bank made a bold move to support, develop, and encourage success in our local small business community by introducing their Small Business Banking Division.
The Small Business Banking Division of Community Bank strives to make investments in products, services and people.
“We have a vested interest in the businesses we serve. Small businesses are traditionally underserved by many banks and our desire was to create a separate division to provide the service and support that these businesses need,” Ron Manges, Community Bank’s Director of Business Banking, said. “We focus on expedient, responsive and personal service.”
Three seasoned professionals bring over 70 years of combined experience to the small business team. While their main focus is on lending – large and small, additional offerings include deposit accounts and cash management services. The division also offers advanced online and mobile business banking services and other new products that businesses need to operate in today’s fast-paced and mobile environment.
“The entire design of how we service small businesses was created with the businesses in mind,” Manges said. “Speed, accessibility and straight answers are usually where banks fall short, and we want to change that. It’s what differentiates us in the market.”
In the division’s short lifetime, it has helped over 100 business owners with their financial projects ranging from real estate to working lines of capital credit.
“We pride ourselves on delivering fast results, and if we’re unable to meet a business owner’s needs, we provide financial consultations to assist with future borrowing,” Manges said. “We value people’s time. It’s a privilege to work with our local small businesses.”
In addition to the investment in new products, services and people, Community Bank remains deeply committed to the communities that it serves.
“Small businesses are a key component to the success or failure of our communities. When a business leaves a community, a void is created. We view it as part of our mission to make sure our local businesses are growing and successful, keeping our communities thriving as well,” Manges said.
Manges believes sometimes businesses neglect their relationship with bankers until they have an immediate need.
“If you don’t have a professional banker in your toolbox, you are missing a valuable component in the management of your business,” he said. “Just like planting a tree, the best time to establish a relationship is now. Having an established relationship with a banker that understands your business is an insurance policy for the future.”
For over 121 years, Community Bank has been partnering with local small businesses and the commitment to the new banking team is a testament to their dedication. Contact the team today to start your relationship and be ready for the future, together.
For more information, call us at 888-223-8099 or visit https://communitybank.info/businessbanking/.
Sponsored content brought to you by Community Bank.