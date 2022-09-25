Who are our small businesses? Active, vibrant downtown bustling with restaurants, shops, and unique experiences; family sustaining jobs, right here at home; companies that support community activities, youth sports teams, and donate to local non-profits. Those are just some of the characteristics of small businesses and Community Bank has made a bold move to support, develop, and encourage success in our local small business community.
The new Small Business Banking Division of Community Bank was created in June. Already, three seasoned professionals bring over 70 years of combined experience to the team working for small businesses in the tri-state area.
“Small businesses are traditionally underserved by many banks and our desire was to create a separate division to provide the service and support that these businesses need” said Ron Manges, Community Bank’s Director of Business Banking. “The entire design of how we service small businesses was created with the businesses in mind. Speed, accessibility, and straight answers are usually where banks fall short, and we want to change that.”
Activity in the new division has started off brisk, mainly focused on providing financing for projects both large and small. In addition to lending, the offerings include deposit accounts and cash management services.
In addition, work is currently in progress to offer advanced online and mobile business banking services and other new products that businesses need to operate in today’s fast paced and mobile environment.
“Our entire Bank is working through a strategic operational change to become tech-forward and people-centric organization. What that means to a business is that we will have the technology, fraud prevention and cash management products that they need as well as the local, personal relationship to serve them”, said Alan Bicker, EVP, Chief Consumer Officer of Community Bank. “Our motivating drive is to provide a superior client experience and that requires having the technology to allow a business to bank when they want, how they want and where they want. We are quickly moving toward that reality.”
In addition to the investment in new products, services and people, Community Bank remains deeply committed to the communities that it serves. “Small businesses are a key component to the success or failure of our communities. When a business leaves a community, a void is created. We view it as part of our mission to make sure our local businesses are growing and successful, keeping our communities thriving as well” said Manges.
He believes sometimes businesses neglect their relationship with bankers until they have an immediate need. “If you don’t have a professional banker in your toolbox, you are missing a valuable component in the management of your business”, said Manges. “Just like planting a tree, the best time to establish a relationship is now. Having an established relationship with a banker that understands your business is an insurance policy for the future.”
For over 121 years, Community Bank has been partnering with local small businesses and the commitment to the new banking team is a testament to their dedication. Contact the team today to start your relationship and be ready for the future, together.
