It is 6pm on a Friday evening, you are heading out of town, and you need to talk to your banker. What are your options? Wait until Monday, send an email to a help address and hope for a quick reply, call a 1-800 number and go through the automated process? Everything sounds painful. Starting this fall at Community Bank, you will be able to talk and bank with a live teller with extended hours at the new Interactive Teller Machines (ITMs) that will be installed at all branch locations.
“It is like FaceTime on your phone, and you can do almost any transaction that you can do inside a branch,” said Community Bank President and CEO John Montgomery.
These ITMs are just one new technological feature that Community Bank will implement in the upcoming months to make banking simpler, more convenient, and available when you want it.
“We are transforming the technological and operational foundations of the entire bank to bring new products, services, and convenience to our clients and to continue to be the bank of choice in the markets we serve,” Montgomery said.
In addition to the installation of the ITM machines, the bank will be upgrading and improving its core processing environment to a real-time, cloud-based system that will allow for greater stability, faster processing, and have the ability to easily add new products and services in the future. The new core system will also feature enhanced fraud prevention, real time account alerts and allow significant upgrades to the online and mobile banking experience.
“This is a monumental change for Community Bank. With these changes, Community Bank will have industry leading technology which will enhance our new product development, enable us to continue to provide an exceptional client experience now and into the future all while providing a safe and secure banking platform,” said Montgomery. “Having the ability for our clients to customize their banking experience through choosing what information they want from their bank, when they want it, and how they receive it, is an important part of providing the services that our clients desire”.
The Bank has also been upgrading its branch technology to include automated cash counting machines, digital scanners and other improvements to allow for real-time data access and increased speed of service. “Our branch technology improvements are designed to process a transaction fast and accurately, allowing time for meaningful, important conversations between our clients and their banker. Those conversations are where we add value and one of the differences that makes Community Bank a trusted financial partner in our client’s lives.”
These changes in the technological side of the bank have been in the works for the past few years but were accelerated by the pandemic. In addition, the increased use of mobile and online banking and the desire for longer service hours have clearly demonstrated the need to advance the changes more rapidly. With the new upgrades, the Bank will be able to offer all of the advanced products and features that are available with today’s technology.
Montgomery wants Community Bank to be able to not only compete with the big national banks in terms of technology but also offer what they can’t: local based decision making, community service and knowledge and a personal relationship with a local financial services professional that knows and understands a client’s needs.
He hopes the technological updates will benefit not only the bank’s clients but the community as well. Community Bank has a long history of serving the communities it operates in and building a better bank also results in building stronger communities.
