Accomplish your financial resolutions with CHROME Federal Credit Union by your side!
When it comes to our members at CHROME, we’re here to make dreams and goals a reality. But we also want to make life easier with convenient banking tools that add more time to your day, affordable lending options to help you borrow and save, and financial literacy tools from our partner, GreenPath™, to help you nail every money decision.
What are your resolutions for 2023? We’ve picked our top five to help you achieve more this year.
Resolve to save time.
Life is busy, schedules are overbooked, and we work harder every year. But there are ways to fight back! Embrace our digital banking options — and add more time to your day.
Set your own banking hours with Digital Banking, and bank anytime, anywhere. You can transfer money, check balances, track expenses, pay bills, and more with a simple click.
Being connected to your smartphone is no longer an option, it’s a necessity, Mobile Banking meets you where you are. You can manage your money anytime and access real-time account information at your fingertips. Download your app from Google Play or the App Store and check your balance, pending transactions, and take care of virtually any transaction that you would in our lobby! Make transfers, monitor your accounts including loan auto pay, chat with a CHROME Care team member, and set up text alerts. You can even make mobile check deposits anytime, from anywhere.
Resolve to pay every bill on time.
Never having to worry about bills would be fantastic,but taking care of your bills with free and easy, CHROME Bill Pay, is the next best thing and it reduces the cost of purchasing checks!
Let’s face it; we’ve all made errors and missed a payment. But did you know that a payment reported just 30 days late can drop your credit score? Not to mention the added stress of realizing a payment wasn’t made.
To help you make consistent and on-time payments take advantage of CHROME’s tools. These include Bill Pay, alerts, credit card controls, CHROME 24 pay for your loan payments, and automatic debits. The key is to master your bills, their due dates, and your cash flow.
Sign up for free Easy Bill Pay — you’ll never forget a payment again!
Resolve to reduce paper waste.
At CHROME, we can help you reduce your carbon footprint while protecting your data. Start by signing up for Direct Deposit and eStatements.
● Direct Deposit is the fastest, safest, and most convenient way to receive your pay. Never worry about getting to us or an ATM to deposit your paycheck again.
● eStatements are reliable, reduce paper waste, and they’re more secure. Instead of waiting for your printed statement to arrive in the mail, you can view it electronically.
Resolve to save money.
We offer a variety of options to help you save money every day. Consider our affordable Checking Accounts including the KasasaⓇ Cash Back Checking. Earn up to 3% cash back on debit card purchases* each month, refunds on ATM withdrawal fees nationwide, up to $25 monthly, and access your Direct Deposit up to TWO DAYS earlier!**
Along with a free Mastercard® Debit Card that can be used like cash in millions of places nationwide and comes with Fraud Protection. Plus, set up debit card alerts to monitor your spending and balances.
Also, compare what you currently pay on your loans and credit cards.
We can help you to consolidate debt, pay off unwanted bills, and refinance loans from high-priced lenders. The benefits are many: you’ll reduce your overall interest expense, manage fewer monthly payments, and pay down debt faster. Schedule an appointment with a CHROME team member today to review your debt consolidation options. You can also request a free credit report evaluation.
Resolve to prioritize your financial wellness.
Financial literacy is the first step to financial freedom, resolve to tackle your finances, one step at a time. Our financial literacy tools are available to all community members, whether you are a member or not. Alongside our nonprofit partner, GreenPath™ Financial Wellness, tailor your individual needs with their podcasts, blogs, budgeting worksheets, courses from The LearningLab+ and access to free confidential, one-on-one financial counseling with a caring financial counselor.
Access to all topics including budgeting, debt management, student debt, buying a home, setting financial goals and priorities, and leveraging your money in timely ways, are available for all! Get started here.
