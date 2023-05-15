In the rapidly evolving world of banking, where digital platforms are becoming the norm, CHROME Federal Credit Union stands out as an institution that prioritizes the human touch.
Established in 1971 as Washington Steel Federal Credit Union, CHROME has undergone a transformative journey, rebranding and expanding its services to serve their surrounding communities. With a commitment to providing value to its members, communities and employees, CHROME has become a trusted financial partner for thousands of individuals in Southwestern PA.
At the heart of CHROME's philosophy are its six core values, which guide every interaction and service provided by the credit union. Among these values, the "H" in CHROME represents "Human." This value underscores CHROME's dedication to delivering exceptional member experiences, whether in person, over the phone or through digital channels.
Michele Wilson, Director of Retail Operations at CHROME, emphasizes the importance of building deep connections with members, acknowledging that managing someone's money requires trust and vulnerability that can only be fostered through a human touch.
“There aren't many things more personal than someone's money and being their partner to manage it requires trust and vulnerability that can't be developed without a human touch,” said Wilson. “Being human is what allows us to build deep connections with our members. We are able to support them through the ups and downs that occur within each stage of life. We celebrate with them when they buy their first car or house, when they get married or start a family. We support them through harder times like illness, losing a job or losing a family member.''
Understanding the complexities of banking and lending can be overwhelming, and CHROME aims to demystify these processes for its members. The credit union strives to ensure that members walk away from their interactions with a strong grasp of financial concepts, as well as a comprehensive understanding of CHROME's online and mobile banking platforms. Offering a range of user-friendly tools, such as Easy Bill Pay and Remote Check Deposit, CHROME equips its members with the means to manage their finances effectively.
One of the distinguishing factors of CHROME is its belief that consumers should have the freedom to engage with their financial institution in the way that suits them best. While some financial institutions are embracing completely digital platforms, CHROME recognizes that personal preferences vary. That's why CHROME continues to invest in kind and compassionate staff across all channels, ensuring that the human connection remains a central aspect of every member's experience.
Contrary to the increasing reliance on AI bots and automated systems, CHROME remains committed to meeting members where they are and providing personalized service. This commitment extends to technology as well. CHROME partners with solution providers that equip members with cutting-edge digital tools, enabling them to stay connected to their accounts 24/7. For instance, CHROME's digital banking app consistently receives high ratings and surpasses industry peers, reflecting its user-friendly interface and functionality.
Note: CHROME’s digital banking app partner is ranked No. 1 nationally; CHROME FCU's app outperforms its peers by nearly 10 percent with an average 4.81 average app rating. (Source: FI Navigator)
A testament to CHROME's dedication to the human touch is its emphasis on in-person appointments. Jim Naser, Senior Vice President and Chief Lending Officer, highlights how face-to-face interactions enable CHROME to truly understand each member's unique situation and provide tailored solutions. By consolidating credit cards, loans or other debts, CHROME's lenders have helped members achieve significant monthly savings. Additionally, the focus on the member's needs, rather than sales goals, sets CHROME apart as a member-centric institution.
“The in-person appointments have been especially beneficial for community members that have a financial need but are unsure of what direction will put them in a better financial situation,” said Naser. “This allows us to listen to them and understand their unique situation. In turn, the lender is able to present a solution that will benefit the member and their financial future. Many members don't exactly know what they need or what is available.. This human interaction has resulted in members' seeing significant monthly savings. Many times, our lenders are able to help consolidate members' credit cards, loans, or other debt, and in other situations, help guide the member into what is the best rate or lending product for their project. The focus is member first, and the product follows their needs.”
Specifically, in late 2022, CHROME tracked an average monthly savings of $158.30 on auto loans for members, which could result in a member saving an average of 1,899.60 a year in loan payments! The commitment of CHROME's employees to serving their members has garnered widespread praise.
“The feedback is always positive,” Wilson said. “For our employees, human emphasis brings meaning to the work that they do. It is a lot easier to see the why behind the work you are doing when you see the direct impact that work has on the members you are serving. It's also a two-way street, our branches and call center are full of daily conversations with our members where we check in on each other's lives and families. I love when I am in a meeting and members stop to smile and wave through the office door. A thumbs up from a member can be just the energy boost I need to get through a long afternoon.''
Since its inception, CHROME Federal Credit Union has grown steadily, now boasting more than 14,500 members across eight counties in Southwestern PA. To become a member, individuals must live, learn, work, attend school or worship in Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Greene, Fayette, Washington or Westmoreland County.
Those interested in learning more about CHROME Federal Credit Union can visit their website at chromefcu.org or visit one of their conveniently located branch locations in Washington, Meadowlands, or Wexford, PA. Discover the difference that the human touch can make in your banking experience with CHROME Federal Credit Union today.
