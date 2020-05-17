CHROME Federal Credit Union’s dedication to the community and their members goes back decades.
Five decades to be exact. During that time, they’ve made a point to make sure their members’ wellbeing – both financial and personal – is their top priority. And now, more than ever, CHROME stands ready to help.
“As a credit union, our mission is help our members and our communities,” CHROME CEO and President, Bob Flanyak, said. “We are here to help in good time and in tough times. We are there to help when people need us the most.”
As members and local businesses work to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic and it’s ramifications, CHROME has eliminated late fees, offering skip and interest-only payment options on loans and processing Paycheck Protection Program applications for members and customers of other financial institutions. They also introduced CHROME Cares Loans – short-term, low interest loans – to help members who are struggling to make ends meet. As a certified SBA lender for more than four years, CHROME was wellpositioned to help over 90 small local businesses, many who were members of other credit unions and banks.
“CHROME is about putting our members and communities first,” Flanyak said. “When times are tough, that’s when CHROME is there for our members.”
To support local businesses in the area, CHROME introduced an initiative in early March called “CHROME Goes to Lunch.” Each weekday, the credit union supports a Washington County or Wexford based locally-owned restaurant that is offering takeout, curbside pickup or delivery by ordering lunch for their staff. As of Friday, May 15, CHROME has supported more than 40 locally owned restaurants. This number will continue to climb weekly.
What started as a kind gesture for CHROME employees has flourished into a goodwill social media campaign. Members of the community are encouraged to recommend their favorite locallyowned restaurants, and CHROME’s Facebook page highlights the restaurants visited each week. Nominations can also be made daily on the Observer-Reporter’s website.
“CHROME as a credit union has always been focused on the community, and helping the community, working with the community, supporting businesses in the community,” Patrick Flanigan, CHROME’s marketing manager, said.
The campaign has amassed a hardy following and helped spur interest in smaller area restaurants. CHROME hopes the initiative will continue to encourage individuals to support local businesses through this difficult time.
“We’re driven by the desire to help people, and the people we help are in our community. It’s about being part of the community and giving back. We hope other people and businesses do the same,” Flanyak said.
CHROME Federal Credit Union has three locations, one in Canton Township, North Strabane Township and Wexford. Their North Strabane and Wexford locations are currently closed in response to the pandemic. Their branch on Griffith Avenue in Canton Township continues to offer drive-thru services. For more information on CHROME Federal Credit Union, visit chromefcu.org.
