Washington, PA (15301)

Today

Areas of patchy fog early. Cloudy early followed by a mixture of light rain and snow this afternoon. High 44F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 22F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.