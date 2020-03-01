The proprietor of William G. Neal Funeral Home prefers the businesses’ work to speak for itself.
It’s clear why. The business won Best Funeral Home three years in a row in the Observer-Reporter’s Best of the Best competition.
“We have an amazing team of people, and I truly believe we serve on a different level than they can find anywhere else,” owner Michael Neal said. “Without trust, there is nothing.”
Michael took the business over from his father in 2015. William G. Neal Funeral Home began in 1961, and it has since grown to become the largest privately-owned provider of funeral services in Washington County, trusted by generations of local families.
Michael said he worked alongside his father in the family business often as a child and grew up wanting nothing to do with the funeral industry. After a brief stint as a photojournalist took him traveling the country for work, he realized he missed interacting with the families and came home.
Michael said it’s hard to put into words exactly what his business does because his team strives to provide families with everything they could need during a difficult, stressful time. One service many may not be aware of is in the unfortunate event a civil servant dies in the line of action.
“We provide the services at no charge for the families,” Michael said.
He added that’s just one of many philanthropic efforts he takes on, but doesn’t wish to publicize, preferring to leave it at the fact he likes to donate locally and not nationally.
He does provide a website, forgottenashes.com, to connect uncollected cremains with relatives. He realized that this was an issue and established this online repository, with listing from across the country and even into Australia. In some instances, someone doing genealogical research is reunited with a long lost relative.
“It’s just the right thing to do. It’s essentially the first database for unclaimed cremated remains,” he said.
Not one to boast, actions and trustworthy business practices speak louder. Thousands of amazing, thankful letters from families let the Neal Funeral Home team know the work it does is worthwhile and appreciated.
The death of his parents and wife allowed him to meet with families at their level. Though he can never fully understand the hurt impacting another family, he and his team use their personal experiences to empathize and support their customers.
Every industry must change and adapt to the times, and funeral services are no different. Michael said cremation is an ever-popular option for families.
“Too many funeral homes look at (cremation) as a bad thing because it decreases their revenue, whereas we look at it as a different way to serve a family,” he said.
Serving the family is a sentiment Michael echos over and over again. For example, many funeral homes might markup a casket two to three times beyond the wholesale price. Micheal says he makes only $395 of profit on each casket. He’s not in this business to make money, beyond what it takes to sustain the business. He’s never been profit-driven, and his father held that same viewpoint.
It’s also why no one on his team makes a commission, so they can assist families no matter what purchase selections they make. Staff at Neal Funeral Home takes the time to educate families of their options and facilitate the best choice for them. He wants his customers to know for sure that they are supported during a sensitive time.
Many other funeral homes, too, require payment in full before arrangements are finalized. Neal Funeral Home allows for a 25% down payment and 30 days after to pay the remainder. Michael said he is reluctant to change that policy and will avoid doing so for as long as possible.
As the cost of funeral services rises, Micheal said his focus is informing families on their options, because it’s essential for them to be able to make proper decisions. The vast majority of people, especially younger adults, never think about these arrangements.
“It is never too early,” he said.
All adults, before even considering funeral arrangements, should establish a living will and/or power of attorney. Then, financial plans to fund last wishes should be implemented. A lack of planning can put families into an awkward position, and it can be a burden to navigate those decisions without knowing what someone might want.
Neal Funeral Home is proud to assist families with burials at the nearby National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, but wants to dispel the myth an honorably discharged veteran can have a totally free service.
He conducted an online survey a few years ago, and 30% of veterans erroneously thought the government would handle all costs. Though they, along with their spouses and children, can acquire plots in the cemetery at no charge, that does not include the price of a casket and services in a funeral home. He also wants to educate people that death can happen at any time, even when traveling across the country or abroad. He recommends family members contact a funeral home at their home, rather than where they are visiting. The price difference can be astronomical.
Michael recommends consumers ask around for their thoughts on funeral services, as firsthand accounts can be compelling and useful. With such a significant life event, families only have one chance to do it right.
Michael said there are many initiatives on the horizon for the funeral home as a result of listening to families and implementing their suggestions.
“We believe that we’re honest and fair. It’s not a hard concept.”
That’s why generations of Washington County families have trusted Neal Funeral Home.
