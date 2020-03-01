Washington Ear Nose and Throat strives to treat every patient like family, which is essential in their industry.
“One of the challenging things about our specialty is that we deal with life-threatening problems daily. We work hard every day to be worthy of the trust our patients and their families place in our hands as medical providers,” said Dr. Edward Stafford.
Dr. Howard Goldberg founded Washington Ear Nose and Throat in 2002, and Stafford joined the practice in 2008. Dr. Marcus Magister, currently chief resident of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery at Wake Forest Medical Center in North Carolina, will be following this August.
“We are fortunate to have a thriving practice, but sometimes that means longer wait times for patients to get in for new appointments. We empathize with this, and the goal of adding a third physician is to decrease the time patients have to wait for a new visit while maintaining the excellent quality we endeavor to provide the community,” Stafford said.
Washington Ear Nose and Throat specializes in the medical and surgical treatment of ear, nose and throat disorders. Their practice is equipped to handle the management of hearing and balance problems, thyroid and parathyroid disease, head and neck cancer, skin cancer treatment including complex reconstruction, voice disorders, allergy and sinus disease, sleep apnea, as well as pediatric patients. Two doctors of audiology, Dr. Erinn Altman and Dr. Nicole Wasel, have vast expertise in hearing aid technology.
“We believe one thing that sets our practice from others is the long-term relationship our audiologists establish with patients. There are a lot of places to obtain hearing aids, but the difference in whether a patient will be happy with the result is often in the programming and maintenance of the hearing aid. This can take several visits with one of our doctors of audiology, but Washington ENT really excels in providing excellent customer service for our hearing aid patients,” Stafford said.
They are continuing to expand offerings, including the treatment of allergy disorders through both subcutaneous and sublingual therapies, one of the few practices in the region offering both.
“Our mission is to provide university-quality services here in the community,” Stafford said. “Our patients’ satisfaction is our best advertisement.”
Goldberg and Stafford strive to be aware of the latest medical advancements, offering cutting-edge treatments in cancer and other conditions.
Washington Ear Nose and Throat is proud to have won Best Hearing Aid Center for the second year running at the Observer-Reporter’s Best of the Best competition.
And when patients call the practice, there is a live person on the other end. Administrative staff, nurses and medical assistants all work diligently to provide quality care and positive experiences.
Washington Ear Nose and Throat is located at 80 Landings Drive, Suite 207, Washington. They’re open weekdays from 8:30 to 5 p.m. Contact 724-209-5575, providers@washingtonent.net or visit washingtonent.net to learn more.