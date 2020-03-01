The Union Grill is conveniently located in the heart of Washington. The menu consists of some of the best Italian-American dishes in the region, offering fine dining with Mediterranean influences in a casual atmosphere.
The beautifully crafted bar highlights local drafts and a robust wine collection, and the restaurant seats 150 patrons. Savory lunch and dinner specials are offered alongside homemade soups, Italian wedding being a popular hometown favorite, and tantalizing appetizers. The menu labels Grill favorites with a martini glass, just like the one featured on the front window.
After a full meal, indulge in a scrumptious dessert, such as the famous Italian almond torte or another seasonal favorite.
Historical significance
The brick building nestled on the corner of Wheeling and Main streets in Washington is home to the Union Grill now but has been a place of entertainment and hospitality for centuries. Charles Valentine opened an inn and tavern titled White Goose in late 1791.
John Rettig acquired the property in 1806, renaming the tavern the Golden Swan. It was more popularly referred to as the Sign of the Swan. Printers William Sample and William B. Brown stopped at the Swan, and Retting convinced them to set up shop in the basement, the current home of the Union Grill. On Aug. 15, 1808, The Reporter debuted, the Sign of the Swan their first advertisement.
After the building’s demolition in 1846, a three-story brick structure was erected in its place, appropriately called the Valentine house. A grease fire in the hotel kitchen destroyed the building in 1899. It was purchased and rebuilt bt the Siegel brothers, renamed the Siegel Hotel, and later the William Henry Hotel.
The Union Grill, opened in 1967 by Michael Flynn, gets its name from the stonemasons and union workers that used to frequent the tavern. A family-owned and operated establishment, ownership and management transferred to Flynn’s daughter, Erin, in 2007.
The Union Grill, at 13 E. Wheeling St. in Washington, is open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Closed Sundays. Visit theuniongrill.com for more information.