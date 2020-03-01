The Presbyterian SeniorCare Network Washington Campus is situated right on South Main Street, just minutes from the heart of town. Right on campus, we offer a variety of living, service and care options to help older adults live life to their fullest. We recognize that some people are healthier than others, and in different places along their life’s journey when they come to us, so we tailor our support and care accordingly. This helps older adults be in control of their own journey, and it reinforces our commitment to person-centered care and service.
Our Person-Centered Approach
Our mission is to enrich the aging experience through person-centered service and living options. We’ve been dedicated to our mission for more than 90 years and have stayed true to our person-centered philosophy. When you walk into a Presbyterian SeniorCare Network community, you get an overwhelming feeling of “heart.” From the people you meet to the non-institutional environment that greets you, you can just feel the warmth.
We listen to you and your family to create an environment that puts your needs and desires at the center of what we do. It’s our culture, and it is what makes us uniquely different in terms of how we serve others.
A Continuum of Living and Service Options
For older adults that are healthy and independent, we offer senior condominiums. Redstone Court and the Woodlands at Redstone are steps away from campus, giving the condo residents the luxury of accessing services from Presbyterian SeniorCare Network such as dining, an on-site doctor’s office and even short-term rehabilitation. Condo residents can remain independent in their own homes, all while benefiting from support that is minutes away if they need it.
We also offer another independent living option for income-qualified seniors. Bellmead Apartments is a supportive and affordable housing option that supports aging in place. This means that our residents benefit from wraparound supportive services that, as their needs change, they can connect to services and resources that we can help them access. Like the condos, Bellmead Apartments is located right on campus, and residents can utilize on-campus services. Additionally, Bellmead Apartments provides a service coordinator who supports the wellness and care needs of our residents.
In addition to independent living, the Presbyterian SeniorCare Network campus in Washington currently has two care communities, Southminster Place, which offers residential living supported by personal care services and, Southmont, which offers skilled nursing care, short-term rehabilitation and specialized dementia care. This spring, the campus will expand to include Woodside Place of Washington, Washington County’s first dementia-specific assisted living community, which also will offer an adult day program.
At each of our residential communities, our goal is to help you maintain the highest level of independence possible. Residents who choose to live at Southminster Place are typically independent, but simply need a little bit of help with activities of daily living, such as bathing, dressing, managing medications, laundry and general housekeeping.
Sometimes, our Southminster Place residents find that their needs have changed and that they require a higher level of care. We have the expertise to recognize those changes and help the transition to a higher level of care often available right on our Washington campus.
Higher levels of care are found at our Southmont skilled nursing community, where we provide 24-hour nursing supervision, including a neighborhood dedicated to providing specialized dementia care. Rest assured that no matter what level of care you require, you can count on being part of the Presbyterian SeniorCare Network person-centered culture, which emphasizes dignity and choice.
Centers of Excellence
We believe that specialization is the key to meeting the needs of older adults. As a result, we have developed deep expertise in short-term rehabilitation and dementia care, and are recognized as a Center of Excellence in both areas of specialty.
As a Center of Excellence in short-term rehabilitation, we serve adults who have had a joint replacement, injury, stroke or other condition requiring physical, occupational or speech therapy in a short-term rehabilitation center after a hospital stay. If you find yourself in need of short-term rehabilitation, you can count on our experienced team at Southmont to help you create a plan to get you back on your feet and back home doing what you love. Our MyLife short-term rehabilitation program takes a holistic and personalized approach to getting people back to their lives. Patients take an active role in planning their rehab experiences – everything from their therapy schedule to their dining experience – to create a stay that meets their needs.
As a dementia care Center of Excellence, we ensure that each team member at every level of our organization is certified in dementia care through the National Alzheimer’s Association. Our organization’s roots are deep. We pioneered a new non-institutional model of dementia and Alzheimer’s care when in 1991, we opened Woodside Place of Oakmont, a revolutionary design based upon a person-centered philosophy that has been replicated nationally and internationally. The innovative programming, training and design features of Woodside Place also have become the standard for dementia care across our entire continuum.
State-of-the-Art Dementia Care coming to WashingtonA few years ago, we completed a market study that showed the need for Alzheimer’s and dementia care in Washington County far exceeded what was available in the region. At our Washington campus, we have been providing specialized dementia care within a designated wing at our Southminster Place personal care community as well as our Southmont skilled nursing community. These designated dementia care wings, which we call Woodside neighborhoods, are typically 100 percent occupied.
Recognizing the need, we decided to expand our footprint on our existing Washington campus. In 2018, we broke ground for the construction of Woodside Place of Washington, one of the first free-standing assisted living communities in Washington County that is totally focused on Alzheimer’s disease and dementia care.
Leveraging our more than 25 years of pioneering experience in the field of dementia care, the new Woodside Place of Washington is being built to assisted living standards. The 36-bed split-level two-story building will offer continuous walking paths, plenty of green space and a dedicated area for an adult day program. We anticipate the community to open in the spring of 2020.
Dementia Education SeriesEducational events are being held throughout the year, and the topics are specific to dementia care. We have events ranging from how to best care for someone living with dementia, to the latest research and innovations in dementia care. To view the upcoming Dementia Education Series events and register now, visit www.SrCare.org/EducationWash.
Recognized for Quality
All of our efforts to create a “home” environment have been recognized and credentialed through an independent international organization, CARF. CARF is a nonprofit accreditor of health and human services. We have voluntarily pursued CARF accreditation since 2006 to assure consumers that we are committed to meeting international standards of service quality and customer satisfaction – think of it almost like the “Good Housekeeping Seal of Approval.” In 2016, Presbyterian SeniorCare Network became one of the first aging services providers in the country to achieve CARF accreditation in six areas, including dementia care.
Presbyterian SeniorCare Network has also been elected the Best of the Best by the readers of the Observer-Reporter in both 2017 and 2019 in the categories of Best Retirement Community, Best Assisted Living/Nursing Home and Best Place to Work.
Our People
Presbyterian SeniorCare Network has grown from a small personal care community, opened by the Presbyterian Association for Care of the Aged and Orphans in the Pittsburgh suburb of Glenshaw in 1928, to a Network serving 6,500 seniors annually across ten western Pennsylvania counties. We were founded on the belief that older adults need a quality place to live and receive the care and socialization they desire. We’ve operated on that founding belief for more than 90 years and have also grown to offer at-home services, such as Presbyterian SeniorCare Home Health.
We employ more than 2,000 team members across our Network who are invested in the wellbeing of those we serve and our person-centered culture. Our dedicated team members view their work with older adults as more than just an occupation. They see it as a vocation – a unique calling to serve that is focused on older adults and Making Aging Easier.
To explore a career with us, visit www.CareersAtSrCare.org. For more information about our array of living and service options in the Washington area, visit www.WashingtonSrCare.org or call 724-566-5132.