As winter weather winds down, now is the perfect time to begin planning home construction or improvement projects.
Whether it’s the construction of a new home or an addition, or much-needed improvements like a new roof, First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Greene County offers a variety of loans that make achieving “Dream Home” goals convenient.
“Wintertime is the ideal time to pursue pre-qualifying or applying for a construction or home improvement loan,” said Chad Moore, First Federal of Greene County executive vice president and chief lending officer. “Our time from initial application to closing is typically 4-5 weeks, which puts borrowers in the spring or summer timeframe to break ground for construction. It then allows time for the project to be under roof before winter returns.”
A unique and popular loan First Federal of Greene County offers is the owner-builder construction loan, which allows a borrower to act as his or her own general contractor, hiring subcontractors and overseeing the exact specifications and costs of the build.
“The biggest positive is you control all aspects of the construction,” Moore said. “We have a lot of borrowers who come in and already have someone in mind who’s an electrician or a friend who’s a plumber. With this type of loan, the borrower has more flexibility to hire those trades to help with the different phases of construction and control their bottom line.”
Borrowers can also choose a more traditional residential construction loan. With either loan, borrowers can usually use their lot as a down payment and only pay interest during the construction period.
First Federal of Greene County can also make home improvement loans under the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development FHA Title I Home Improvement Loan Program.
For borrowers who already have equity in their homes and are looking to make improvements or even pay for other large expenses, First Federal of Greene County offers home equity loans and lines of credit.
No matter the type of loan, First Federal of Greene County provides one key advantage: Everything is local.
“We don’t sell our loans,” Moore said. “Every loan we close remains here and is serviced here for the life of the loan, from the time of closing to the last payment made. We also have loan officers in each county who have decades of experience and live in the same communities as our borrowers.”
For more details on any of these loans, contact a loan officer in Waynesburg, Washington, Uniontown or Morgantown. Pre-qualifications and applications for certain loans may be completed anytime online.
Since 1924, First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Greene County has served the residents of Southwestern Pennsylvania through a combination of traditional deposit and loan products and evolving technological convenience. From checking and savings accounts to mortgage and home equity loans, from online bill pay to mobile banking, First Federal of Greene County offers a variety of services to its customers, all while remaining committed to being “The People You Know, The People You Can Trust.” Based in Waynesburg, Pa., First Federal of Greene County maintains eight offices in Greene, Fayette and Washington counties in Pennsylvania, and a loan origination subsidiary, First Greene Service Corporation, in Morgantown, W.Va. For more information, visit www.firstfederalofgreene.com.