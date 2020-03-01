With prom and wedding season right around the corner, look no further than Bella Sposa Bridal, Prom & Tux for all of your special occasion needs.
Formerly Alison’s Bridal, Bella Sposa specializes in the latest bridal, prom and homecoming fashion. The new name, Bella Sposa, means “beautiful bride” in Italian.
The boutique, located at 358 E. Maiden St., Washington, also offers accessories, jewelry and shoes along with custom alterations. Appointments aren’t necessary but are strongly recommended for brides.
Bella Sposa Tux provides a complete line of tuxedos, suits, accessories and shoes through its rental partner, Smart Formal Wear.
Owners Lori Hajdu and Kevin Finney purchased the business in 2017 after Lori friended former owner Alison Chunko. Hajdu had always dreamed of owning a bridal salon.
“Lori was a hairdresser before, and specialized in brides, bridesmaids and prom,” Finney said. “She was the queen of updos. Circumstances worked out, and they got to talking. From that point on, Lori was the only person Alison would consider.”
Hajdu said she learned a lot about the industry from Chunko.
“We remain close,” she said. “She saw I had a passion and thought I would be great.”
Over time, the couple has made improvements to the exterior and interior of the building and brought in new designers. They now offer an expansive selection in sizes 0 to 28.
“We strive to dress the whole bridal party,” Finney said.
They hope that when a bride or formal customer leaves their store, they did all they could to make their experience memorable.
“We try to create a friendly, relaxed atmosphere,” Finney said. “We know the process can be stressful, so we try to make it fun.”
Brides who purchase their dress from Bella Sposa are treated to a champagne toast and invited to pose for photos in front of their eight-foot “She Said Yes!” sign. The bridal shop offers discounts on bridesmaids dresses when a bride purchases a dress from their store and provides a free tux rental for the groom after securing tux rentals of six or more.
“We really want to make the process as pleasant as possible,” Finney said.
As for price, Finney said they try to “have something for everyone.”
“Our prices are reasonable,” Hajdu said. “We try to keep in step with what the community can afford.”
Bella Sposa is open from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, noon to 8 p.m. on Mondays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays. Extended hours are added during March for prom season. For more information, visit bellasposabrides.com.