Angelo’s Restaurant has been in business since March 27, 1939. As of this March, that will be 81 years. Founded by Angelo and Giacomina Passalacqua as a small tavern and restaurant called the West Chestnut Spaghetti Inn at 955 W. Chestnut St., the place became a popular stop along the National Route 40 roadway. In 1958, a few years from the passing of Angelo, son Silvio and daughter Carmelina were passed the keys from their mother, Giacomina.
With spouses Patricia and Tony DeStefano, the in-laws ran the business until 1981, when the DeStefanos retired, and their interest was bought out by Silvio and Patricia.
Silvio enlisted two of his children, Toni Ann and Michael, to enter the business. Toni, a certified chef, moved Angelo’s into the modern era, and Michael took reigns of the operational side of things. Toni moved on in the late eighties, Michael became the owner in 1992 and operates Angelo’s today.
In 2008 Michael moved Angelos to a new location at 2109 N. Franklin Dr. boasting over 240 seats, three private rooms, a heated patio, a great lounge and more.
The location also makes gelato in house, and when you enter the restaurant, you are greeted with a display case with 18 flavors.
These days, Angelo’s is proud to employ 60 people and have a payroll of 1.2 million annually contributing to the economy and fabric of the community. Angelo’s has received many awards, including Pa. Restaurateur of the Year, Washington County Foundation Philanthropy of the Year (small business), National Restaurant Association Good Neighbor and many more.
Michael has served his industry since 1990 as a member of the Pennsylvania Restaurant and Lodging Association as chapter chairman, has led many committees at the state level and was the state chairman in 2003. He served on the board of directors for 23 years. He has served on numerous boards within the county as well and has raised money for multiple charities.
Angelo’s is a member of the community and a partner for the betterment of Washington and Washington County. Simply, Angelo’s is an iconic piece to the fabric of our community.
Hours are Sunday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., with Sunday brunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Those hours extend by an hour each evening April through October.
Angelo’s Restaurant is located at 2109 N. Franklin Drive, Washington. For more information, call 724-222-7120 or visit www.angelosrestaurant.com.