Celebrating its fifth year of business, Action Equipment Center is a fast-growing small business that has gained great success in those first five years. Owned by local Washington County farmers Debbie and Mike Vigus, Action Equipment Center is a local source for residential and commercial lawn equipment and agricultural equipment. With leading product lines from Cub Cadet, DeWalt, Mahindra, Roxor and Husqvarna, they have everything small and large that is needed for all your lawn, chore and farm care needs.
The dealer experience is the best experience with a full-service shop and parts counter, they service all makes and models of tractors, chainsaws, and handhelds and strive to provide the fastest turnaround time for all repairs. They have a fully stocked parts department and quick order system for anything not on hand. With a growing business, it’s their goal to keep the customer happy and get their equipment back to them promptly. New for 2020 is a loaner program, available for commercial customers to alleviate any downtime while their mower is in the shop.
Offering the full line of Cub Cadet and Mahindra tractors and the handheld line for Husqvarna and DeWalt, Action Equipment Center has all lawn care covered. Anything from riding tractors, zero turns, farm tractors, UTVs, weed trimmers and chainsaws, they can find the right match for any customer. A demo program is also available for customers to test drive the equipment on their own property so they can ensure their new purchase is the right fit for them.
There are new and innovative products for 2020 that Action Equipment Center is excited to offer. Cub Cadet has teamed up with DeWalt to provide a dealer line of DeWalt power tools, batteries, and chargers to fit the needs of every customer. Newly released for 2020 from Cub Cadet Proline is the Pro Stand-on Mower, available in 48”, 54” and 60”. It’s a commercial stand-on mower to maximize your productivity and comfort. Also, newly stocked for 2020 is the highly sought-after Cub Cadet Ultima ZTX, independently tested to deliver Best in Class Cut. With a fully stocked showroom of Cub Cadet mowers, both Commercial and Residential, Action Equipment Center is ready for the 2020 mowing season.
Action Equipment Center is active in the community, sponsoring local agricultural and home show events. They participate in the local county fairs as vendors and as sponsors of market livestock. They try to promote local business as much as possible. Also, every year in May, they hold their annual test drive event and offer special pricing and discounts on all in-stock equipment.
This year’s event will take place on Saturday, May 2nd.
Action Equipment Center has gained great success with Cub Cadet and Mahindra in 2019. They have been honored with the Dealer of the Year award in both their region and again nationally out of 1600 dealerships across the country! They have also been honored with the Top 100 Club with Cub Cadet with a ranking of 23 in the nation and exceeded their sales goals set in 2019. They have also been honored from Mahindra with the High HP Dealer of the Year award and the Club 50 award for being a top 50 dealer in the United States. Action Equipment Center is looking forward to the 2020 season and hopes to make it another successful year!! Thank you, Washington County, for all of your support.
Action Equipment Center, your leading destination for lawn and farm equipment in Washington County. Located at 1045 Jefferson Ave. in Washington. Our hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays, 8 a.m. to noon. For more information, call 724-503-4223 or visit actionequipmentcenter.com.