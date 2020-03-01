Hand-dipped milk chocolates can be hard to come by, but Washington has a hidden gem that’s been serving premium candies for a century.
“To still be here doing this to carry on my father’s legacy into 100 years is amazing,” said owner Anna Berg.
Paradise Confectionery is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, and even after all this time, they still are being “discovered” by the county’s residents. The shop was recognized as the best candy confectionery in the Observer-Reporter’s distinguished Best of the Best show in 2019, and a mention on the local Washington PA Food Facebook group also landed the shop new visitors.
Owners Anna and David Berg, with the help of their children and other family members, have run Paraside Candy since 1993. Paradise isn’t just the place their frozen worlds – premium vanilla ice cream dipped in chocolate – take customers. Anna’s great uncle Peter Paradise started the business along West Chestnut Street, offering candies alongside lunch and a soda fountain.
Anna’s father took over in the 50s.
The frozen worlds are one of their most unique products, but Paradise Confectionery also offers nut assortments, pecan turtles, pretzel bark and several other homemade favorites.
With Easter fast approaching, the family is busy filling eggs with cream and crafting chocolate novelties. They offer favors for any sort of party, too.
“We love continuing this sweet tradition,” Anna said. “We all work hard to keep it going because we have many loyal, cherished friends and customers who have supported us for many years, and we are blessed by God to be able to do what we do. We are also very grateful for our new patrons who have recently found out about us, and we appreciate seeing them!”
Look out for details to come on their plans for a 100-year celebration.
Paradise Confectionery is located at 1295 Donnan Ave. in Washington. It is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. on Sundays. For more information, call 724-228-7749 or visit paradiseconfectionery.com.