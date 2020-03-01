Some might say that Mike Leon, owner of Leon’s Billiards in Wexford, located minutes from Interstate 79 and the turnpike, spent much of his childhood “racking ‘em up” alongside his father, who owned a major billiards store.
“I unloaded trucks, installed pool tables, managed purchasing and sales and eventually became the company’s president,” he said. “I then moved to the wholesale side of the industry, during which I helped design tables and many other products, and then became the sales manager for many of the top manufacturers.”
The knowledge Mike gained, combined with the friendships he formed and the experience he attained while working with his father, is paying off for him now, having been back in the retail industry for the past six years. He is able to secure the best pricing on the wide variety of products he sells, and he has his pick of the top companies with which he works.
Leon’s Billiards, located at 10889 Perry Highway, has been open for the past seven years, although Mike’s experience in the billiards industry spans more than 40 years.
“I love the fun that my business brings to my customers,” he said. “I love when they come back to my store and tell me how much their family members are enjoying themselves and how my products help keep the family together.”
Although Leon’s Billiards may most often be thought of for pool tables, the business also is one of the top shuffleboard dealers in the United States. The company also sells game room furniture, bar stools, foosball tables, table tennis tables and tops, air and dome hockey tables as well as a large selection of darts and pool table accessories. His product selection includes custom tables made in the United States as well as more than 100 tables from many other companies.
“My best selling pool table is the Elayna,” he noted. “I take great pride in this table, as I helped design it with the C.L. Bailey Company, a division of CLB Assets LLC. This pool table is named after my granddaughter, and my customers love this table.”
Besides his large selection of “fun” family products, Mike beams about the fact that Leon’s Billiards is a family operated and local business. “I also take pride in being in the billiard business longer than anyone in the area. And, I am proud to say that I am one of the top shuffleboard dealers in the country, in addition to being a Top 10 dealer with three of my pool table manufacturers. That is very rare in this industry, and it shows the volume of business we do.”
Mike’s customers comprise a mixed population, ranging from those who have just moved into a new home and who are hoping to add to their game room furnishings to those who have recently renovated a game room or who want to add a new space to their existing room.
“There is a ton of building going on in the Pittsburgh area, and that helps,” he noted. “It also helps that we deliver anywhere in the tri-state area. Every week, there is at least one day when we travel at least two hours to make deliveries.”
Leon’s Billiards also offers design services as a solution for customers who are not sure if a particular product will fit in the space they have available. If a customer is not sure what size table or shuffleboard, or both, will fit in a space, the team will travel to the customer’s home and measure the space at no charge. Leon’s Billiards also provides cloth samples that the customer can take home to see what works. And, they provide delivery and installation through their team of two professional delivery crews.
“My installers are my employees, rather than sub-contractors,” he said. “It also may be important to know that we offer pool tables and shuffleboards all year long, not just during the holiday season.”
Leon’s Billiards also offers services that include tearing down tables, installations, moving jobs, recovering jobs, cushion replacements and more. Their experienced crew also manages work for most of the local colleges, universities, hotels, recreation centers and businesses.
Leon’s Billiards is open six days a week: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday and Wednesday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. They also offer appointment times, if needed. Leon’s Billiards can be reached by phone at 724-934-5888, or email at mikeleon@leonsbilliards.com. Customers also can shop the large selection of showroom pieces on the website at www.leonsbilliards.com.