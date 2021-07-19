In an effort to provide the community with a local, weekly event, Bedner’s Farm & Greenhouse has introduced Community Market Days.
Every Saturday from July 17 until December 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., members of the community can visit Bedner’s Farm & Greenhouse, in McDonald, and enjoy live entertainment, food from the farm’s food truck, you-pick vegetable picking and more. The market is free and will be held in the farm’s retail space rain or shine.
“After covid, we were looking for a way to offer community development,” Ryan Smith, Bedner’s education and event coordinator, said. “We wanted to offer the surrounding communities a weekly event and provide a space for people of all ages. We also wanted to support the local economy with local vendors.”
Depending on the week, cooking and gardening workshops will also be available. Bedner’s ask that attendees pre-register for the workshops on their website, bednersgreenhouse.com, so that they can prepare in advance. Walk-ins will also be welcomed. Smith said there can be fees associated with some of the workshops. A full listing and further details can be found on Bedner’s website.
To accommodate the little ones, Smith said the event will also feature a kids’ corner with a variety of children’s activities.
“We really wanted to make this family-friendly,” Smith said. “We’re going to have plenty of hands-on activities.”
Attendees can sample and purchase wine from Passiflora Springs Winery, which is also owned by Russ Bedner. Alcohol and spirts from other local providers will also be available for purchase. Smith said the offerings will rotate weekly. The food menu will also rotate and will include a sampling from the farm.
“It will really depend on what we’re picking,” Smith said. “It will be seasonally accurate, but you can also expect hamburgers, hot dogs and chicken tenders.”
The theme of the market – currently it’s summer – will change with the seasons. Fall activities and items will be available August 28, and winter will be available starting Nov. 20.
“We really want to accommodate the seasons and what’s available on the farm,” Smith said.
Vendors will offer food items, floral designs, antiques and more. Smith said attendees will be given a punch card that can be used when they spend $5 or more at the event. 10 punches equates to an entry for prizes from the vendors and Bedner’s.
“It could be a gift basket from one of the vendors or flowers from the greenhouse,” Smith said. “We thought it would be just another way to highlight our vendors and what the farm and greenhouse has to offer.”
Sponsored content brought to you by Bedner's Farm & GreenHouse.