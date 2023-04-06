Grammy winner Joss Stone rose to musical prominence at age 16 with the 2003 release of her debut album “Soul Sessions.”
Two decades and nine albums later, the British singer, songwriter and actor will bring her extensive catalogue of songs to the stage during her “20 Years of Soul” tour this summer at The Palace Theatre in Greensburg.
Having sold more than 15 million albums worldwide, Stone has also contributed to albums from musicians such as Jeff Beck, Mick Jagger and Damien Marley.
Stone’s most recent album, “Never Forget My Love,” was released last year. The 10-track collaboration with Dave Stewart of the Eurythmics addresses the feelings that come when love departs just as quickly as it arrived.
This year, Stone will take part in the debut of the musical “The Time Traveler’s Wife” in London’s West End. The show is based on the novel by Audrey Niffenegger, with music and lyrics co-written by Stone and Stewart.
Stone’s performance at The Palace Theatre, 21 W. Otterman St., Greensburg, is set for Wednesday, Aug. 23 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are now on sale and range in price from $49.75 to $99.75.
For tickets or additional information, visit jossstone.com.
