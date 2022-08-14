BETHEL PARK – Construction of a new K-5 elementary center at the current site of Neil Armstrong Middle School has prompted a few concerns and questions from those who live nearby.
Three residents spoke at the Aug. 9 meeting of the Bethel Park School's Board's facilities and services committee. They admitted some concerns were allayed by a presentation at the meeting by DRAW Collective, the architectural firm on the project. However, some questions remained.
Mike Fastuca, who lives on Kings School Road, said he just recently heard about the new school to be built at 5800 Murray Ave.
"When I bought the property four years ago, there was no intention of a school, at least not what I heard of," he said. "It wasn't my concern that I would be living near a school. It's a very quiet neighborhood except for some of the traffic."
He questioned whether he was going to lose any of his property, how the school will affect his property value and how noise in the area will increase, especially on weekends due to various events.
Mary Lou Conroy, who lives at the corner of Sweetbay Drive and Kings School Road, said she doesn't have children in the school district anymore and may not pay attention to what is going on in the district. She did say DRAW Collective addressed some of her concerns but she raised questions about what traffic might be created with additional buses and cars traveling to and from the new school.
"That could really impact some of the properties on Kings School Road," she said, adding she was appreciative of the board's thoughtfulness and efforts in the project. "I think it's also important to be transparent with the residents of the district. I think if there's a way to relay that information to community members, it would be very, very important and valuable, and you'll have that buy-in with the community as well."
Marsha Slezakburt, who said her neighborhood borders the property, asked if a walking path to the school will be established, will the land where Neil Armstrong Middle School be sold or repurposed and how will noise generated by additional students on the property be addressed.
"We would like input into our new backyard and how it's going to be," she said. "Maybe there are things that we can provide as a neighborhood that borders the school."
Representatives from DRAW Collective remained after their presentation to note the concerns raised.
They said construction on the $95 million project is expected to begin in June 2023, with the building expected to be ready for the 2025-26 school year. Once that building is completed, the district's five current elementary schools will be eliminated.
All questions and concerns raised will be addressed as the board expects to have meetings to inform the public as the project progresses.
School Director Dan Grzybek said past meetings on the matter weren't well attended.
"I hope we do a better job of advertising those," he said. "I think it wasn't so much that people weren't interested. I think people weren't just aware of them ... I think it would be very beneficial for the project moving forward."
School Director Jim Modrak, who chairs the facilities and services committee, said the board and administration is happy to address any concerns and questions residents may have.
"We'll do our best to keep everyone involved in this loop moving forward," he said.
