Chloe Morgan scored with 37.6 seconds remaining to cap an incredible second-half comeback as Belle Vernon rallied to beat Ambridge 3-2 Monday night in a Class 3A girls soccer first-round playoff match.
Ambridge (10-6-1) led 2-0 at halftime, but Morgan Einodshofer got Belle Vernon (15-3) going with a goal in the second half to make it 2-1. The Leopards got the equalizer from Adeline Guess, who scored when her free kick from 45 yards hit an Ambridge defender and went into the net with 4:20 remaining.
Seneca Valley 2, Canon-McMillan 1: Fifth-seeded Seneca Valley scored in the opening two minutes, added another goal before halftime and held off Canon-McMillan for a 2-1 victory in a Class 4A first-round game.
Lexie Twaddle scored with eight minutes left to bring Canon-McMillan (12-7) to within one goal.
Mars 7, Trinity 0: Top-seeded and undefeated Mars did all of its scoring in the first half and defeated Trinity 7-0 in a Class 3A matchup on the Planets’ home field.
Mars is 15-0-1. Trinity is 8-8-1.
Freeport 2, Waynesburg 1: Sydney Shemanski scored two goals, including the game-winner in overtime as Freeport edged Waynesburg 2-1 in a Class 2A first-round match at Plum.
Shemanski’s first goal tied the score with 20 minutes left in regulation.
Freeport has a 15-4 record and Waynesburg ends the season at 10-7.
Oakland Catholic 3, South Fayette 0: Fourth-seeded Oakland Catholic scored two goals in the final 13 minutes to pull away for a 3-0 victory over South Fayette in a Class 3A playoff match at Peters Township.
South Fayette closes the season with a 9-9 record.
Kiski 11, Ringgold 0: Kaylee Eldwood and Sidney Palla each scored four goals in the first half and Kiski, the Section 3 runner-up, overwhelmed Ringgold 11-0 in a Class 3A matchup.
Kiski (13-4) led 9-0 at halftime.
Ringgold’s season ends with an 8-11 record.
OLSH 7, Chartiers-Houston 0: Francesca Taylor and Paige Smith each scored three goals, powering Our Lady of Sacred Heart to a 7-0 victory over Chartiers-Houston in a Class A first-round match at Montour.
Chartiers-Houston ends the season with an 11-9 record. OLSH is 13-6.
Bishop Canevin 2, McGuffey 1: Ainsley Smith scored in overtime to give Bishop Canevin a 2-1 victory over McGuffey in a Class A first-round match at peters Township.
McGuffey (10-7) scored the first goal of the match but Bishop Canevin (13-2-1) scored the equalizer with about eight minutes remaining in regulation.
