Jillian Marvin scored two second-half goals and Peters Township blanked visiting Pine-Richland 4-0 Monday night in the opening round of the WPIAL Class 4A girls soccer playoffs.
The sixth-seeded Indians (10-3-3) advance to the quarterfinals and will play at third-seed Latrobe on Thursday (6:30 p.m.). Latrobe received a bye in the first round.
Peters Twownship used a goal by Irene Doleno to take a 1-0 lead into halftime. Marvin then scored twice in the second half and Casey Breier tallied one goal to break open a close game.
Pine-Richland finishes the season with a 5-9 record.
- It was a rough night for Class 3A Section 2 girls teams. Trinity was knocked out of the playoffs with an 8-0 loss at Montour while Belle Vernon had its 11-match winning streak snapped in a 5-1 loss to Oakland Catholic. Belle Vernon (15-4) entered as the No. 8 seed and Oakland Catholic the No. 9 seed.
- South Fayette advanced in the Class 3A girls playoffs by defeating Gateway 3-0.
The Lions (12-7), the No. 6 seed, will play No. 3 Franklin Regional in the quarterfinals.
- Lexi Durkacs scored the game-winning goal with 9:46 left to play as Chartiers-Houston edged South Side Beaver 2-1 in the first round of the WPIAL Class A playoffs Saturday afternoon.
Kayla Brose assisted on the goal. Mia Reddix scored on a free kick with 35:04 left in the half. Grace McAvoy stopped eight of nine shots for the Bucs (15-4), who advance to play section rival Steel Valley (15-3) in the quarterfinals Wednesday at a site and time to be determined. C-H and Steel Valley split a pair of 4-3 games during the regular season.