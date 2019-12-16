Dylan O’Hara came back to haunt his former team.
O’Hara, a senior guard for Westminster who played one season at Waynesburg before transferring to the Titans, scored a career-high 35 points Monday evening and Westminster shook off Waynesburg late for an 85-74 victory in a Presidents’ Athletic Conference game at Rudy Marisa Fieldhouse.
O’Hara made 9 of 18 shots from the field, including 6 of 12 three-pointers, and converted 11 of 12 free throws. He helped Westminster improve to 2-1 in the conference and 7-3 overall.
Waynesburg remains winless at 0-2, 0-8.
Westminster led by only 35-33 at halftime and didn’t take the lead for good until 14:23 was left in the game.
Isaiah Alonzo paced Waynesburg with 26 points. Frank Bozicevic followed with 21 points and Brennan Smith had 16 points and a game-high eight rebounds.
Waynesburg’s Matt Popeck, the Yellow Jackets’ leading scorer last season, missed his sixth consecutive game for undisclosed reasons.
The Yellow Jackets’ undoing was 20 turnovers that led to 22 points for Westminster. The Titans’ bench outscored Waynesburg’s reserves 36-2.
Women’s result
Westminster 81, Waynesburg 69: Six different players scored in double figures for Westminster as the Titans dominated inside to defeat Waynesburg, 81-69, in a Presidents’ Athletic Conference matinee.
Westminster (3-0, 9-0) outscored the Yellow Jackets in the paint, 46-20.
Waynesburg (0-3, 1-7) made 25 of 30 foul shots.
Kayla Bennett led Westminster with 17 points and 12 rebounds. Emily Fromknecht also had a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Camden Hergenrother scored 12, Alazia Greaves and Natalie Murrio each had 11 and Magen Polczynski added 10 points.
Four players for Waynesburg scored in double figures, including a team-high 16 points for Andrea Orlosky. Zoie Smith and Brooke Fuller each had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Thank you for Reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.