Monica Burns scored 21 points and Brionna Allen had 17 of her 19 points in the pivotal second half as California University’s women’s basketball team rallied in the final five minutes to knock off host West Liberty 81-80 in the MEC/PSAC Challenge on Saturday.
West Liberty (1-1) led by 15 points (79-64) with 5:09 remaining and was still on top by double digits at 80-70 with 2:46 to play.
That’s when Cal (2-0) started its comeback. Bianca Jasper and Lauren Bennett each scored four points to cut West Liberty’s lead to 80-78. Allen then capped the comeback and her big second half by converting a three-point play with 21 seconds remaining to put the Vulcans in the lead at 81-80.
West Liberty did not score in the game’s final 2:45. The Hilltoppers led 42-30 at halftime.
Burns, a transfer from Wheeling Jesuit, made five three-pointers to keep Cal close. Bennett finished with 12 points.
Morgan Brunner scored a game-high 32 points for West Liberty and made six three-pointers.
Men’s results
Charleston 72, California 71: Two games into the season, California’s young team has shown an ability to play close games. Winning close games, now that’s still a work in progress.
Drew Rackley made a three-pointer at the buzzer as Charleston (W.Va.) overcame a four-point deficit in the final 10 seconds to beat California 72-71 in the Shepherd Clarion Hotel Classic.
Cal has lost its opening two games by a combined three points.
The Vulcans trailed Charleston 33-25 at halftime but battled back in the second half and took a 69-68 lead on a three-point play by Brent Pegram with 1:08 remaining. Zyan Collins’ jumper made it 71-68 with 41 seconds to go.
Charleston’s Devon Robinson made one of two free throws with eight seconds on the clock and Collins had his shot blocked by Robinson with four seconds left. Charleston rebounded the miss and Rackley beat the clock with his game-winner.
Robinson led Charleston with 18 points. Lamont McManus had 17 points and Rackley 14.
Cal was led by Pegram’s 16 points. Collins and Luke House each had 14 points. The Vulcans’ slow start was because of 12 turnovers in the first half.
