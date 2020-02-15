Point guard Brent Pegram did a little of everything Saturday in leading the California University men’s basketball team to a 93-67 rout of host Edinboro in a PSAC West Division game.
Pegram scored a game-high 30 points, made five three-point field goals, grabbed eight rebounds, had eight assists and made six steals.
Cal improved to 12-6 in the PSAC and 16-8 overall. The Vulcans led 50-30 at halftime.
Tim Smith scored 16 points, Zyan Collins had 15 and Babatunde Ajike 10 for the Vulcans, who made 13 three-pointers.
The Vulcans held Edinboro to 36% shooting and outrebounded the Fighting Scots by 14. Edinboro had five players score in double figures but none had more than 12 points.
Saint Vincent 72, Waynesburg 60: Walter Bonds and Cletus Helton each scored 16 points and Saint Vincent pulled away in the second half for a 72-60 victory over Waynesburg in a Presidents’ Athletic Conference game.
Saint Vincent (6-8, 11-12) avenged an earlier overtime loss to Waynesburg (5-9, 5-18). This time, Saint Vincent had to erase an early 18-point deficit.
The Bearcats led 39-34 at halftime and then held Waynesburg to 24% shooting in the second half. The Yellow Jackets came out hot from the field and built a 24-6 lead less than eight minutes into the game.
Frank Bozicevic led Waynesburg in scoring with 19 points, and Brennan Smith and Isaiah Alonzo each had 12.
Women’s results
Edinboro 77, California 53: The momentum from a win Wednesday night over fourth-ranked IUP didn’t last very long for California.
The Vulcans scored only five points in the first quarter at Edinboro, fell behind by more than 20 points in the first half and suffered a 77-53 loss in a PSAC West Division game.
Michaela Barnes scored 30 points – her seventh game of at least 30 points this season – and the Fighting Scots (12-6, 14-8) passed Cal in the standings by forging a 41-20 halftime lead and cruising home from there.
California (11-7, 17-7) received only 19 points from its starting five. D.J. Hahn, with 14 points, was the only Cal player to score in double figures.
Edinboro’s Cheniya Sharpe had 14 points and 14 rebounds. Bridgette Shaffer and Rana Elhusseini each scored 14 points.
Saint Vincent 103, Waynesburg 87: Madison Kollar scored 41 points, powering Saint Vincent to a 103-87 victory over Waynesburg in a run-and-gun PAC game.
Kollar, whose previous high-scoring game this season was 24 points, helped the Bearcats (13-1, 17-6) remain in sole possession of first place in the conference. Kollar made 18 of 23 shots.
It was the second time this season that Waynesburg has given up 40 points to an opposing player in a game at Rudy Marisa Fieldhouse.
Saint Vincent scored 36 points in the first quarter and led 59-46 at halftime.
Waynesburg (4-10, 5-18) received a big game from Brooke Fuller, who scored 27 points and had nine rebounds. Leighton Croft scored 16 points, Andrea Orlosky and Kacey Kastroll each had 11 and Alli Delaney scored 10.
Kenyon 72, Wash & Jeff 66: Despite erasing a 10-point fourth quarter deficit, Washington & Jefferson lost 72-66 at kenyon in a non-conference game.
The loss snapped a five-game winning streak for W&J (15-8). Kenyon is 10-13.
Alie Seto led the Presidents with a team-high 23 points, eight rebounds and three steals. Hannah Johnston onnected on 5-of-6 field goal attempts to finish with 14 points.
Trailing 63-53 with 6:08 to play, the Presidents put together an 11-0 run to take a one-point lead. Seto had nine points in the run.
After a three-pointer put Kenyon back in front 66-64, Seto responded with a layup to tie the score with 56 seconds left. Kenyon, however, scored the game’s final six points.
