California University used the long-range shot to rout Clarion 79-54 Saturday afternoon in a PSAC West Division men’s basketball game.
The visiting Vulcans (14-6, 18-8) made 18 of 37 three-pointers. Cal had only 10 two-point field goals.
Jermaine Hall Jr. led the long-range barrage, scoring a game-high 21 points and making five shots from behind the arc. Philip Alexander came off the bench to score 16 points, Brent Pegram had 13 and Zyan Collins scored 12.
Cal held Clarion (3-17, 5-22) to 15 points in the first half and opened up a 23-point edge at the break.
Jaiquil Johnson led Clarion with 18 points. Kass Taylor, a California High School graduate, had five points. The Golden Eagles shot only 28 percent.
Grove City 74, Washington & Jefferson 72: Erik Meiners scored a game-high 21 points and Grove City held off a late charge to beat Washington & Jefferson 74-72 in the Presidents’ Athletic Conference regular-season finale for both teams.
Grove City (13-3, 17-8), the PAC’s regular-season champion, led 62-49 with 7:48 remaining. The Presidents would work themselves back into the game as a three-pointer by Cameron Seemann, who scored a team-high 20 points, brought W&J to within 64-60 with 4:38 left. The Wolverines pushed the lead back up to eight (73-65) with less than two minutes remaining but W&J made one final push.
A three-pointer by Zach Queen cut the deficit to 73-70 with 1:15 to play and a pair of free throws by Alexander Skowron made it a two-point game.
Grove City missed the front end of the one-and-one to set W&J up with one last chance to tie or take the lead. However, a three-point shot missed and the Wolverines escaped with the win.
Meiners made five three-pointers and james Wells scored 14 points for Grove City.
Queen had 14 points and Skowron 12 for W&J.
Waynesburg 73, Bethany 65: Isaiah Alonzo had 25 points and nine rebounds, powering Waynesburg to a 73-65 win over visiting Bethany in a PAC game.
It is the second win a row for Waynesburg (6-10, 6-19).
Alonzo led four Waynesburg players in double figures. Ryan Felberg scored 14 points, Frank Bozicevic followed with 12 and Brennan Smith had 10. The Yellow Jackets made 21 of 24 free throws.
Waynesburg bolted out of the gate, building a commanding 31-8 lead in the first 13 1/2 minutes.
Bethany (3-13, 4-21) shot only 26 percent in the first half. Dalton Hamrick led Bethany with 19 points.
Women’s results
California 65, Clarion 45: Freshman Olivia Hudson scored 16 points, freshman Halle Herrington had 14 and California defeated host Clarion 65-45 in a PSAC West game.
Cal forced 25 turnovers by Clarion (2-18, 4-23) and the Vulcans outscored the Golden Eagles in each of the first three quarters to take firm control of the game.
Bianca Jasper had 13 points, seven rebounds and seven assists for Cal.
Grove City 60, Wash & Jeff 50: Jess Bowen scored a game-high 19 points and Grove City overcame a five-point halftime deficit and defeated Washington & Jefferson 60-50.
It is the 10th consecutive win for Grove City (14-2, 23-2), which entered the day with a chance to win a share of the PAC’s regular-season title.
W&J (11-5, 16-9) led 15-7 after one quarter and 25-20 at halftime before Grove City scored 40 second-half points. The Wolverines did much of their damage at the free-throw line, where they made 19 of 23 attempts. W&J was 11-for-18.
Alie Seto led W&J with 13 points. Maria Lawhorne and Hannah Johnston each chipped in with 10 points.
Waynesburg 70, Bethany 58: Andrew Orlsoky and Brooke Fuller each had a double-double and Waynesburg defeated Bethany 70-58 in the PAC regular-season finale for both teams.
Orlosky had game-highs of 17 points and 11 rebounds, and Fuller had 12 points and 10 rebounds as the yellow Jackets improved to 6-10 in the PAC and 7-18 overall.
The game was tied 30-30 at halftime but Bethany (5-11, 6-19) shot only 21 percent in the second half.
Kelsie Meintel led Bethany with 12 points.
Thank you for Reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.