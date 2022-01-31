Dejah Terrell led four California University players in double figures with 19 points and the Vulcans shut down Indiana in the middle two quarters to defeat the 21st-ranked Crimson Hawks 62-46 in a PSAC West women’s basketball game Monday evening at the Convocation Center.
Terrell had another double-double as she helped Cal dominate on the glass by grabbing a game-high 15 rebounds. Cal outrebounded IUP 42-27.
Terrell, usually a dominant low-post player, stepped back behind the three-point line in this one, going 3-for-4 from that range.
Cal point guard Ciara Loyd had 14 points and four assists, Brionna Allen scored 13 and Lauren Bennett had 11.
IUP’s Justina Mascaro scored a game-high 20 points.
IUP (7-5, 14-5) led 21-17 after one quarter before going cold over the next 20 minutes. The Crimson Hawks went 5-for-23 from the field over the next two quarters, scoring only 13 points as Cal (7-3, 12-3) forged a 46-34 lead.
Wash & Jeff 95, Geneva 63: Sparked by a huge first quarter, Presidents’ Athletic Conference leader Washington & Jefferson steamrolled Geneva 95-63 at Salvitti Family Gymnasium.
Geneva (6-7, 7-11) led 5-4 only 75 seconds into the contest but the rest of the game was dominated by W&J (12-1, 15-4). The Presidents scored 38 points in the first quarter, making 15 of 19 shots from the field and forcing 10 Geneva turnovers. The quarter ended with W&J on top 38-13.
The Presidents led 53-25 at halftime and 72-39 after three quarters.
Kamryn Lach led four W&J players in double figures with 15 points, all on three-pointers. Piper Morningstar and Nautica Burwell each tossed in 13 points and Skylar Bibbee had 11. The Presidents made 13 three-point shots.