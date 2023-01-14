College Basketball

Men's Results

California 83

Hannah 1-0-2, Slaughter 2-0-4, Whitehead 4-1-9, Palek 6-8-23, McClurg 1-6-8, Polak 4-2-12, Hall 9-0-25. Totals: 27(57)-17(20)-83

Gannon 66

Mimms 6-4-16, Kent 5-1-12, Whitely 2-0-6, Omojafo 2-0-5, Yilmaz 1-0-2, Raphael 4-3-11, Clancy 2-1-6, Ragab 2-0-4, Evran 1-0-2, Fort 1-0-2, Jonaitis 0-0-0. Totals: 26(63)-9(13)-66

Three-point field goals: Cal (12-28) Hall 7, Polak 2, Palek 3. Gannon (5-19) Kent, Whitely 2, Omojafo, Clancy

Halftime: Cal 29-27

Washington & Jeffers 84

Gearhart 7-7-22, Mitchell 8-0-16, Mazza 1-2-5, Bigley 2-1-5, Langston 1-2-4, Seidl 7-1-17, Daniels 1-4-6, DiVito 1-0-3, Jakiela 0-2-2, Connelly 1-02, Acosta 1-0-2. Totals: 30(67)-19(30)-84

Grove City 83

Bock 8-3-26, Cano 4-7-15, Yarberough 3-0-6, McCray 2-1-6, Bryan 3-0-6, Penosky 3-0-7, Christenson 2-3-7, Randle 2-0-4, Ward 1-0-2, Suceveneau 1-0-2, Weyforth 1-0-2. Totals: 30(67)-14(22)-83  

Three-point field goals: W&J (5-14) Gearhart, Mazza, Seidl 2, DiVito. GCU (9-22) Bock 7, McCray, Penosky

Halftime: Grove City, 45-41

Allegheny 89

Turk 7-0-20, Hinckley 6-0--14, Lang 4-2-11, Wilder 3-0-8, Barker 3-0-7, Portis 8-3-24, Noonan 1-1-3, Williams 1-0-2, Phillips 0-0-0, Kropp 0-0-0, Jackson 0-0-0. Totals: 33(71)-6(8)-89

Waynesburg 62

Popeck 4-2-11, Scheidt 4-2-11, Wilt 2-3-9, Knotts 3-3-9, Felber 1-3-5, Baker 5-0-10, Ridley 1-1-3, Butler 0-2-2. Totals: 21(68)-16(21)-62

Three-point field goals: Allegheny (17-40) Turk 6, Hinckley 2, Lang, Wilder 2, Barker, Portis 5. Wbg (4-22) Popeck, Scheidt, Wilt 2

Halftime: Allegheny, 51-25

WOMEN'S RESULTS

California 63

Loyd 9-2-20, Herrington 6-4-17, Fink 6-3-15, Harris 2-0-4, Smith 0-2-2, Yung 1-1-3, Gilliard 1-0-2, Lawrence 0-0-0. Totals: 25(59)-12(14)-63

Gannon 70

Pirosko 12-7-32, Wright 2-7-12, Wheatley 3-0-7, Dogan 2-2-6, McKinney 0-0-0, Claxon 5-2-13, Poling 0-0-0,  Williams 0-0-0, Madison 0-0-0, Nation 0-0-0. Totals: 24(51)-18(23)-70

Three-point field goals: Cal (1-15) Herington. Gannon (4-16) Pirosko, Wright, Wheatley, Claxon

California;15;12;16;20;—;63

Gannon;19;20;10;21;—;70

Washington & Jeffers 59

Dryburgh 9-2-22, Bezjak 4-6-14, Cherry 0-6-6, Berardelli 2-1-5, Loutsion 2-1-5, Snyder 1-0-3, Bibbee 1-0-2, Pollice 1-0-2, Dowling 0-0-0. Totals: 20(53)-16(28)-59

Grove City 48

Polczynski 6-1-13, Kallock 4-2-10, Goetz 2-1-5, Hannon 1-1-3, Cano 1-0-2, Garvin 2-2-6, Davinsizer 1-0-3, Baller 1-0-2, Kilmartin 1-0-2, Ingram 1-0-2, Reese 0-0-0, Ashley 0-0-0, Hayley 0-0-0. Totals: 20(71)-7(12)-48

Three-point field goals: W&J (3-15) Dryurgh 2, Snyder. GCU (1-17) Davinsizer

Wash & Jeff;10;13;10;26;—;59

Grove City;5;13;19;11;—;48

Allegheny 50

Lauer 14-0-30, Santicola 4-1-9, Bickart 2-2-6, Caldwell 1-0-2, Genareo 0-0-0, Weir 1-0-3, Leach 0-0-0, Fisher 0-0-0, Lubold 0-0-0, Bianchin 0-0-0. Totals 22(68)-3(8)-50

Waynesburg 41

Dansby 5-0-11, Seto 3-0-6, Burns 2-0-6, Wesolowski 0-0-0, Furlong 0-0-0, Robinson 5-0-11, Bailey 2-0-4, Wolf 1-0-2, Paige-Miller 0-1-1, Robison 0-0-0, Platt 0-0-0. Totals: 18(63)-1(5)-41

Three-point field goals: Allegheny (3-16) Lauer 2, Wier. Wbg (4-20) Dansby, Burns 2, Robinson

Allegheny;18;10;8;14; —;50

Waynesburg;11;14;9;7;—;41

