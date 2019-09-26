They’re covering at least three of the four seasons Saturday at a gathering in Peters Township focusing on Slovak heritage.
The eighth annual Septemberfest takes place in autumn so those of Eastern European ancestry and others can get a jump on the Christmas holidays, but new this year will be a demonstration of pysanky egg decorating, an Easter tradition.
Mike Yanchak, retired Peters Township police captain, will demonstrate the transformation of a raw egg to a work of art using dye and wax.
During his noontime demonstration, those interested will be able to register for a chance to decorate an egg with the expert. He expects about a half-dozen would-be decorators to be chosen.
Easter egg artistry goes by a different name in Slovakia than the Ukrainian pysanky. “The techniques are a little different,” Yanchak said.
Slovak cuisine will be part of the festival. At the cafe, there will be homemade zakusky and kolace provided by National Slovak Society Heritage Museum bakers. The festival also features ethnic cooking demonstrations.
Organizers promise continuous entertainment, including presentations by local folk artists and musicians and dancing between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the National Slovak Society Heritage Museum and grounds, 351 Valley Brook Road, McMurray.
The museum is home to the animated wood carving that depicts 50 slices of life in Slovakia.
Septemberfest has expanded its children’s area with a bounce house, games, prizes, balloons by Giggles the Clown and strolling musician Dave Stroyne.
For those aged 21 and over, Rusty Gold Brewers of Canonsburg will offer sampling of their custom craft beer.
Free parking will be available at the Jordan Tax office lot at 102 Rahway Road next to the NSS Life building.
Directions and other information is available at the website www.nsslife.org, or by calling 1-800-488-1890.
