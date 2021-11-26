Serra Catholic forced nine Beaver Falls turnovers and pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 35-12 victory over the Tigers in the WPIAL Class 2A football championship game Friday evening at Heinz Field.
Serra (14-1), which had shut out three opponents this season, led 14-6 after three quarters. Beaver Falls (9-4) closed to within 14-12 in the opening minute of the fourth quarter but the Tigers failed to convert on a two-point conversion that would have tied the score.
Serra then reeled off 21 unanswered points, getting a 15-yard interception return for a touchdown by Terrell Booth, a one-yard TD plunge by Machai Duetrieulle-Brooks and a 42-yard fumble return for a score by DaiQuan Chatfield.
Bishop Canevin 42, OLSH 7: Our Lady of the Sacred Heart scored first, but Bishop Canevin stormed back with six unanswered touchdowns for a 42-7 victory in the WPIAL Class A championship.
The Crusaders improve to 13-1 overall and advance to the PIAA playoffs. The Chargers close the season with a 9-4 record.
Nehemiah Azeem found Stephen Greer open for a 6-yard touchdown pass for the only score in the first quarter.
Bishop Canevin scored four touchdowns in the second quarter.
Keshawn Harris’ 6-yard touchdown run and Geno DeFrank’s point-after tied the game.
Xavier Nelson followed with three touchdowns. The first was on a 67-yard touchdown pass from Jason Cross. He followed with a 46-yard interception return for a touchdown. Nelson caught a 35-yard touchdown pass from Kole Olszewski for the final score of the second quarter.
Olszewski threw his second touchdown pass of the game, a 9-yard completion to Willie Banks-Hicks, in the third quarter.