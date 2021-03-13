David Headlee headed out to the first football practice of the season three weeks ago and immediately felt different.
Instead of the warm, breezy air he was used to for football camp, there was the harsh taste of winter. Instead of the normal sweat buildup during the workout at John F. Wiley Stadium at Waynesburg University, there were the gloves, sweatshirts and other gear to keep warm.
One side of the practice field looked normal, with the yard lines stitched neatly into the artificial turf. On the other side, a mountain of pushed snow stood as a reminder why it’s difficult to play football in February.
“I think it’s a good challenge for us,” said Headlee, a graduate of Beth-Center. “If we can practice in the cold, then we can play in the cold.”
Under regular circumstances, snow is meant to be a problem for the playoff-bound teams in NCAA Division III. It’s an indication of an extended season, one marked by success and optimism.
This situation came about because of the coronavirus, which forced the postponement of the fall season by the Presdents’ Athletic Conference and the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference, among others.
The PAC decided to resume a partial season in the spring and the PSAC decided not to restart football until this fall. The NCAA, in an attempt to be fair to the athletes, granted an extra year of eligibility to seniors.
But in a very unpopular move, especially with the players, the NCAA decided against holding a championship game, or even playoffs for that matter.
“It’s a challenge to get acclimated in the cold weather,” said Howard Metzger, a teammate of Headlee’s on Waynesburg’s football team. “If you can practice in it, you should be able to play in it.”
Everyone interviewed said it was easy to make the decision to return to the team in the spring. The fall, though, was another matter.
Only one player on Waynesburg’s team did not return because he is on the baseball team, which also plays in the spring.
“I can’t ever see myself sitting in the stands watching my teammates play,” said Headlee.
Coming back in the fall is a much different situation for seniors, even with the extra year of eligibility.
“It all comes down to money,” said Metzger, who would like to earn a masters degree.
There is one positive to Metzger returning most players don’t have.
“It would give me one more year to play with my brother Tyler,” said Metzger. “My parents would like that.”
Andrew Wolf, a junior wide receiver for Washington & Jefferson, said he was a little envious watching other college sports take place when football was postponed.
“I guess we could have survived,” said Wolf, “It feels nice to get back in the groove again. Whatever needed to be done, needed to be done. I would’ve liked to see us have a season (in the fall).”
The other problem that arose during the spring formation was the decisions by some teams not to participate. Thiel and Case Western pulled the plug on spring football.
“Everything is different,” said Max Garda, a senior defensive back for W&J. “It’s an adjustment, but at the same time I think we’ll be all right and ready to go.”