For the visually impaired, Vision Services of Washington-Greene provides assistance to facilitate continued independent living.
The nonprofit, located at 566 E. Maiden St., Washington, provides services to residents of both Washington and Greene counties.
Megan Luisi, executive director of Vision Services, said their mission not only involves aid, but also providing education to try to prevent unnecessary blindness.
While Vision Services does offer low-cost eyewear to individuals who meet income requirements, Luisi explained that the majority of their services are free regardless of income.
“Our only requirement is a certain visual acuity,” Luisi said.
Those services include providing transportation to appointments, as well as for everyday errands, and case management. Vision Services also offers in-home services, such as placing markers on household appliances.
“They can use them in a more tactile way to do their own chores at home,” Luisi said.
As far as preventing blindness, Vision Services tries to start early. The agency provides vision screenings for pre-K children, including at nursery schools and day-care centers. They also visit fourth-grade classrooms to talk about safety, such as protecting your eyes while playing sports, and exercising caution around sharp objects.
Luisi explained that they also visit senior centers and high rises to encourage the older population to take care of their eyes.
“See a doctor on a regular basis, even if you think you don’t have a problem,” Luisi said. “You might have an underlying problem you won’t know about until it’s too late.”
Vision Services offers a monthly support group for clients and their families on the last Wednesday of each month.
Donations are always welcome to help keep the operation going, Luisi said. But another way to help is to make referrals for people who may need their assistance
Luisi said they know there are many who are either unaware of Vision Services or are hesitant to ask for help.
“I do know that there are a lot of people in our two counties dealing with vision loss than we are aware of,” Luisi said. “That is our whole entire mission, to help those people.”
