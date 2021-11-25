Editor’s note: Today, we kick off a series of stories to highlight the nonprofits in our area. For the 26 print editions between Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve, look for the “Helping the Helpers” logo to read about a different organization every day. The series will profile nonprofits that focus on human services, community betterment and the arts, and include ways to help them continue to help others.The Salvation Army Washington Corps red kettles are a Christmas tradition.
But the Salvation Army, led by Captains Jason and Amber Imhoff, works every day throughout the year to fulfill its mission of “doing the most good” in the community through a number of programs and services.
“We certainly need volunteers year-round. We’re trying to do good in our community and for our community all year long, but this is a busy time for us,” said Capt. Amber Imhoff.
There are opportunities for people to participate in several of the Salvation Army’s efforts, including the Red Kettle campaign, the Angel Tree, the annual Christmas present distribution for children ages infant through 12th grade, Christmas Basket of Hope, Shoes for Kids, Love in a Backpack (which provides food for children in 10 local schools), and the Snowman Trail.
“That’s the great part of it, there are a lot of ways to help out. Maybe you can’t stand out there and ring a bell because of work commitments or health issues, but you can hang door hangers for the Red Kettle, or maybe you can’t help financially, but you can assemble a bike or load cars for our Christmas distribution,” said Imhoff.
This year, the non-profit is relying solely on volunteers to man the kettles during the Red Kettle campaign, so more people will be needed to ring the bell.
The Salvation Army also is continuing its monthly produce distribution to almost 700 homes, where about 13,000 pounds of produce is given to food-insecure Washington County families each month.
Imhoff pointed out a growing number of families throughout Washington County are struggling from the ongoing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic – such as loss of income or jobs, and the rising cost of food, gas, and other items.
“Everybody has to eat, and the cost of everything is going up,” noted Imhoff. “Car payments and mortgages don’t go away, and we step in and try to help where we can. It requires lots of helping hands to make it happen.”
Last year’s Christmas gift distribution reached over 1,600 children and over 700 households received Christmas food baskets.
Also, people who participate in the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree effort can drop off or mail gifts to the Washington headquarters.
“We want to share a little bit of hope with our community. We want to help people physically, mentally and spiritually, and we want to let them know that it will be OK. It might not be OK today, but each day is going to get better one day at a time,” said Imhoff.
People can mail monetary donations to Salvation Army, 60 E. Maiden St., Washington, Pa., 15301. Imhoff suggests donors write in the memo line which effort they want their donation to benefit.
Visit the Washington Salvation Army’s Facebook page for additional information on the Washington Corps’ programs and how you can get involved. They can also be reached by phone at 724-225-5740.