Kim Manfredi and Jatnely Gonzalez, co-founders of the Postpartum Depression Project, a Washington County support group for mothers struggling from PPD, acknowledge that the COVID-19 pandemic took a toll on new moms’ mental health.
“COVID really increased the amount of moms we were talking to. It was a whole new ballgame for these moms. They were more isolated, they struggled for longer periods of time, and a lot of moms struggled to find counselors, and would end up waiting six to eight weeks before they were able to talk to someone,” said Manfredi.
Indeed, having a baby is a life-changing event and can trigger many different and powerful emotions.
For many moms, motherhood during the COVID-19 pandemic era was a more isolating experience – face masks during delivery, skipping traditional baby showers, fewer visits from family and friends.
A recent study led by the University of Michigan School of Nursing and Michigan Medicine showed that 1 in 3 new people who had babies in the beginning of the pandemic experienced postpartum depression. At least 1 in 7 mothers experiences postpartum depression.
The pandemic impacted PPDP, too. The nonprofit, which had met every Wednesday at the WHS Wilfred R. Cameron Wellness Center, pivoted to weekly online meetings and telephone calls to be accessible to moms.
The group is now back to meeting weekly on Wednesdays, at Panera or other locations, and continue to meet remotely – which has enabled PPDP to reach mothers from other states.
Additionally, PPDP’s “mommy mentors” program pairs women who have PPDP symptoms with mothers who have experienced similar situations.
Manfredi and Gonzalez, who both survived postpartum depression and are certified through Postpartum Support International (as are a growing number of PPDP peer volunteers and counselors), are committed to providing support and education to mothers who are struggling and their families, and raising awareness in the community.
Gonzalez has provided outreach for Washington County’s Hispanic community.
“The most important message for mothers who are struggling, even families and husbands, is that we’re a resource where people can call us to be more informed and to get help,” said Manfredi. “We want families and moms and husbands to know we’re here for them too, and for our moms to know, first and foremost, about 80% of women will recover and will recover a lot faster if they’re getting the right help and resources.”
Gonzalez said PPDP bridges aims to provide early intervention, and to reduce stigma associated with postpartum depression.
“We want moms to know that they’re not alone. That’s what it’s all about for us, to lend that hand and say, ‘Hey, I’ve been there; I know what it’s like, you are not alone, and we are with you every step of the way,’” said Gonzalez.
“We’ve seen such growth in the need for maternal mental health, but there’s still so much stigma around it. In the future, I’m hopeful that God continues to touch people’s lives through us, to show they can get through this and that they are not alone. We want to continue to spread hope and education and awareness out there.”
