Jameson’s Army grew out of a Thanksgiving dinner.
When Danielle McKain’s son, Jameson, was in the midst of a long stay at UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh shortly after being diagnosed with a congenital heart defect, McKain’s mother brought a Thanksgiving dinner to the hospital so the family could enjoy all the trimmings of the holiday meal.
But they noticed many other families at the hospital were not so lucky. They had to make do with the routine meals that were on offer in the hospital’s cafeteria.
Noting the trials and hardships that many families endure when a newborn is diagnosed with a congenital heart defect, McKain, a Cecil resident, launched the nonprofit Jameson’s Army, which is designed to help families with everyday needs as their child is undergoing critical treatment.
“I know what that’s like,” McKain said.
Having a child with a congenital heart defect is an enormous psychological and emotional drain on parents. They are riding an emotional roller coaster and hoping medical science will give their son or daughter a chance at a long and vigorous life. It can also be a significant financial drain, even for families with generous health insurance policies. Hourslong visits to hospitals can lead to daily parking costs of $20 or more. Eating lunch or dinner in medical center cafeterias can add up, too. Then, some parents end up leaving their jobs to devote all their energy to caring for their ill child, further adding to their financial burden.
McKain said the best way that people can lend a hand to Jameson’s Army is gift cards to places like Giant Eagle and “any type of nonperishable items.”
“If people want to help, gift cards can help these families,” she added.
These items can be sent to P.O. Box 46, Cecil, Pa., 15321. Additional information is available by calling 412-867-7565, or by sending an email message to McKain at daniellemckain@jamesonsarmy.org.
McKain’s son is now a fifth-grade student who plays basketball and loves to golf.
“He’s great,” she said. “He’s thriving.”