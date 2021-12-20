While “All I Want for Christmas Is My Two Front Teeth” may be a holiday favorite, all the Washington Area Humane Society wants for Christmas is food for dogs and cats. And plenty of it.
Fancy Feast wet cat food, Beggin’ Strips dog treats, peanut butter for dogs, and more.
“We go through food quickly, so we need lots of it,” said Kelly Proudfit, executive director of the humane society.
Of course, an organization like the humane society can’t get by with just Purina and Milk-Bone alone. They also need plenty of accessories like cat scratchers, beds for cats and dogs, dog chew toys, leashes, catnip toys, dog collars, tennis balls for dogs to catch, litter, office supplies and more.
The Washington Area Humane Society has been around for more than 100 years, and has spent the last two years in a newer and more spacious structure in North Strabane Township. It’s a closed-door/no-kill shelter, meaning that not all animals are accepted, but none are killed to make way for more animals. In a typical year, about 1,000 animals come to the shelter, and 700 are adopted. If need be, the humane society spays or neuters animals it takes, and provides medical care for dogs or cats with health issues.
Right now, the humane society has about 87 active volunteers, and will be having volunteer orientation sessions in January. Despite the dislocations brought by the pandemic, the humane society has had “one of our strongest years yet,” Proudfit said.
“We’re seeing a lot of positive momentum,” she added. “We have a lot of donors in the community who love their pets.”
Along with food and accessories going to animals within the shelter, the humane society also provides it for area families who have fallen on hard times and are having difficulties caring for their pets. The humane society is also planning on sending food and goods to the states ravaged by tornadoes on Dec. 10.
To donate or find out more information, go online to www.washingtonpashelter.org or call 724-222-7387.